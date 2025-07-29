In many Nigerian cities today, it's hard to miss the bright yellow or green three-wheeled vehicles in traffic.

They are popularly known as Keke Napep or Keke Marwa. The name Keke Napep is a combination of two elements: Keke, a Yoruba word meaning “bicycle,” and NAPEP, which stands for the National Poverty Eradication Programme. Marwa is also used because Colonel Buba Marwa introduced the vehicle in Lagos under his administration in the late 1990s.

Since its introduction, Keke Napep have become a vital part of daily transportation for millions across the country.

What Is A Keke NAPEP?

A Keke NAPEP is a motorised tricycle, known internationally as an auto-rickshaw. It typically accommodates a driver and two to three passengers and is used primarily for short-distance public transportation, especially in congested urban areas. Its affordability, manoeuvrability, and fuel efficiency make it a preferred choice for both commuters and drivers.

Who Brought Keke Marwa to Nigeria?

The earliest known formal use of tricycles as a commercial transportation solution in Nigeria is credited to Colonel Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), who served as the Military Governor of Lagos State from 1996 to 1999 during General Sani Abacha’s military regime.

During his tenure, Lagos was burdened with chaotic transportation and rising unemployment, and to tackle these twin challenges, Marwa introduced motorised tricycles as a safer, more affordable alternative to motorcycles (okadas) and overcrowded buses. This initiative provided:

Quick transportation for Lagosians

Employment opportunities for thousands of jobless youths

A more regulated and less accident-prone public transport option compared to motorcycles

Due to his pioneering role in the introduction of tricycles, the vehicles were affectionately nicknamed “Keke Marwa,” a name still used in Lagos and parts of southern Nigeria today. Aside from this laudable achievement, Colonel Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd.) is currently the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) . He assumed this role in January 2021.

The Rise of Keke NAPEP Under the Obasanjo Administration

If Colonel Marwa brought Keke Marwa to Nigeria, specifically Lagos, it was NAPEP’s national rollout in the early 2000s that popularised them across the country. The National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP), launched in the early 2000s during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s civilian administration . NAPEP identified tricycle transport as a tool for both economic empowerment and urban mobility.

Under this initiative, thousands of tricycles were distributed (often on lease or subsidised plans) to unemployed individuals, thereby:

Reducing poverty

Providing jobs

Easing transport pressure in rapidly urbanising cities

Because of its national rollout through this programme, the name “Keke NAPEP” became the more widely recognised term across northern and central Nigeria, though Keke Marwa is still used in Lagos and other states.

Following its success in Lagos and federal rollout via NAPEP, the tricycle became a household feature across Nigeria’s transport system. Cities like Kano, Enugu, Onitsha, and Abuja began integrating Keke NAPEP into their urban planning, especially in neighbourhoods where roads were too narrow or rough for larger vehicles.

For many drivers, owning or leasing a Keke NAPEP became a gateway to self-employment. For millions of passengers, it became a cheaper, faster, and more accessible mode of transportation. It also supported local economies, as spare parts and maintenance businesses began to flourish around it.

Keke Napep Prices in Nigeria: Then vs Now

Over the years, the cost of owning a Keke Napep in Nigeria has risen dramatically. The vehicle that was once considered an affordable investment is now even a luxury to the common man.

Early 2000s: In 2004, a brand-new Keke Napep sold for around ₦120,000.

2014: The price had increased to about ₦250,000.

2019: Buyers could get one for roughly ₦600,000.

Today (2025): Prices now start from ₦2.5 million and can go as high as ₦3.5 million or even ₦3.7 million, depending on the model and source.

Initially, Keke Napep was available for around ₦600,000 outright or ₦1 million on hire purchase. Currently, the hire purchase model could exceed ₦4 million, depending on interest rates and payment duration. Several factors like inflation, high importation costs, and overall economic instability, are responsible for the steep rise in Keke Napep prices.