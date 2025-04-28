Who shouldn’t eat pawpaw? — You could be at risk

Pawpaw is a fruit with rich health benefits such as with vitamin C, vitamin A, fibre, and powerful antioxidants like lycopene.

The fruit is nicknamed the "fruit of angels" because this tropical fruit can boost immunity, support digestion, and even help prevent certain illnesses. However, despite its many advantages, pawpaw isn't for everyone. In fact, for some people, eating pawpaw could do more harm than good.

Who Should Avoid Eating Pawpaw?

1. Pregnant Women

Unripe and semi-ripe pawpaws contain a compound called papain, which can trigger uterine contractions and increase the risk of miscarriage, especially during early pregnancy. Women who have a history of miscarriage are especially advised to stay away from pawpaw. If you are pregnant, it’s safest to only eat fully ripe pawpaw, and even then, in moderation.

2. People Prone to Kidney Stones

While pawpaw’s vitamin C content is usually a plus, consuming it in excessive amounts can sometimes lead to the formation of kidney stones. Individuals already at risk for kidney stones should monitor their intake of high-vitamin C fruits like pawpaw.

3. Individuals with Latex Allergy

Pawpaw contains allergens like papain and chymopapain, which can cause reactions in people allergic to latex. Symptoms may include itching, swelling, or even severe allergic responses. If you have a latex allergy, it’s best to avoid pawpaw altogether.

4. People with Heart Conditions

Pawpaw’s compounds are thought to slow the heartbeat, which can be risky for people with existing cardiovascular conditions. If you suffer from heart problems, you should consult your doctor before adding pawpaw to your diet.

5. People with Hypothyroidism

People with hypothyroidism — a condition where the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones— may need to avoid pawpaw. The fruit’s potential to slow metabolic processes could worsen symptoms of hypothyroidism. Speak to a healthcare professional before consuming pawpaw regularly if you have thyroid issues.

Health Benefits of Pawpaw

Protects the Heart: Pawpaw is rich in fibre, potassium, and powerful antioxidants like vitamins B, C, E, beta-carotene, and lycopene. These nutrients prevent cholesterol from oxidising and clogging arteries, ensuring smooth blood flow and lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke. Glowing Skin: Pawpaw contains papain and antioxidants that exfoliate dead skin cells, clear clogged pores, moisturise the skin, and prevent wrinkles. Boosts Digestive Health: The enzymes papain and chymopapain in pawpaw help break down proteins and support a healthy digestive system. Great Food for Diabetics: Despite its natural sugars, pawpaw has a hypoglycemic effect that can help lower blood glucose levels, making it a smart fruit choice for people with diabetes. Anti-Ageing Benefits: Pawpaw is packed with natural alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) that hydrate the skin, boost elasticity, and reduce visible signs of ageing. Reduces Cholesterol Levels: Eating pawpaw, especially combined with other fibre-rich foods, can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and promote heart health. Lowers the Risk of Cancer: The antioxidants, lycopene, and beta-cryptoxanthin in pawpaw fight oxidative stress, preventing the growth of cancer cells and reducing the risk of lung and breast cancer. Controls Irregular Periods: Pawpaw’s carotene content encourages uterine contractions, regulates menstrual flow, and can ease painful cramps naturally. Helps in Weight Loss: Pawpaw promotes faster digestion, hydration, and increased metabolism — all of which support healthy weight loss. Enhances Vision: Pawpaw is rich in lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin C, and vitamin E, which protect against age-related eye diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration.

Side Effects of Eating Papaya (Especially on an Empty Stomach)

While eating papaya offers numerous benefits, too much, especially on an empty stomach, can cause: Risk of abortion (for pregnant women)

Damage to the esophagus lining

Birth defects in breastfeeding infants

Allergic reactions due to latex content

Lowered blood sugar (risk for those with hypotension)

Reduced male fertility (due to papaya seeds)

Toxicity from certain chemical compounds (like benzyl isothiocyanate)