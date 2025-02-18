The African Star Apple, is known as Udara in Eastern Nigeria and Agbalumo in Yoruba.
Despite its small size, this fruit is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to overall well-being. Udara is a highly nutritious fruit that offers numerous health benefits. Below is the breakdown of its nutritional profile per 100 grams (2-medium sized agbalumo):
Nutritional Profile of Udara (African Star Apple)
Macronutrients (Per Serving)
Calories: ~120 kcal
Carbs: ~9 g
Protein: ~4 g
Fat: ~5.5 g
Fiber: ~4.5 g
Vitamins
Vitamin C: ~93 mg (Boosts immunity, antioxidant)
Vitamin A: ~340 mcg (Supports vision & skin)
B Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6): Aid metabolism, brain, & nerve function
Vitamin E: (Antioxidant, skin health)
Minerals
Potassium: ~700 mg (Heart health, BP regulation)
Calcium: ~400 mg (Bone & teeth health)
Phosphorus: ~215 mg (Energy & bone support
)Iron: ~2.5 mg (Oxygen transport)
Zinc: ~8 mg (Immunity & healing)
Magnesium, Copper, Manganese: (Muscle, nerve, & enzyme function)
10 Health Benefits of Udara
ALSO READ: These Are the 11 Best Fruits for Weight Loss
Rich in Vitamin C for Immunity - Udara is an excellent source of Vitamin C, which supports the immune system, aids in wound healing, and helps the body fight infections.
Supports Heart Health - The African star apple contains antioxidants like flavonoids, which help lower bad cholesterol levels and improve heart function. It also has high potassium and low sodium content, making it beneficial for individuals with high blood pressure.
Aids in Weight Loss - This fruit is rich in fiber and low in calories, making it an excellent choice for people trying to maintain or lose weight. The fiber content helps reduce appetite by keeping you full for longer, preventing overeating.
Helps Regulate Blood Sugar - Studies have shown that the leaves and fruit of Udara help lower blood sugar levels, making it a great dietary option for diabetics. It slows down carbohydrate breakdown, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar.
Eases Digestion & Prevents Constipation - The high fiber content in Udara promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation.
Supports Pregnancy Health - Pregnant women often crave Udara due to its tangy taste, which can help prevent nausea and vomiting. Additionally, its high calcium and vitamin content support fetal development.
Fights Infections with Antibacterial Properties - Research has shown that extracts from Udara seeds and leaves have antibacterial and antifungal properties, which can help fight infections and boost overall health.
Helps Prevent Cancer - The antioxidants in Udara, including beta-carotene and Vitamin E, help neutralize free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer.
Enhances Brain Function - Emerging studies suggest that Udara’s antioxidant properties may help improve memory and brain function, protecting against cognitive decline.
Used in Herbal Medicine - The seeds, bark, and leaves of the Udara tree are used in traditional medicine to treat conditions such as malaria, yellow fever, and skin infections. The bark is also used for treating coughs and digestive issues.
Udara is a true superfood! While its taste can sometimes be unexpectedly sour despite promises of sweetness, its real value lies in its rich nutrient profile.
ALSO READ: 12 Fruits With Super-High Sugar Counts