Rich in Vitamin C for Immunity - Udara is an excellent source of Vitamin C, which supports the immune system, aids in wound healing, and helps the body fight infections.

Supports Heart Health - The African star apple contains antioxidants like flavonoids, which help lower bad cholesterol levels and improve heart function. It also has high potassium and low sodium content, making it beneficial for individuals with high blood pressure.

Aids in Weight Loss - This fruit is rich in fiber and low in calories, making it an excellent choice for people trying to maintain or lose weight. The fiber content helps reduce appetite by keeping you full for longer, preventing overeating.

Helps Regulate Blood Sugar - Studies have shown that the leaves and fruit of Udara help lower blood sugar levels, making it a great dietary option for diabetics. It slows down carbohydrate breakdown, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar.

Eases Digestion & Prevents Constipation - The high fiber content in Udara promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation.

Supports Pregnancy Health - Pregnant women often crave Udara due to its tangy taste, which can help prevent nausea and vomiting. Additionally, its high calcium and vitamin content support fetal development.

Fights Infections with Antibacterial Properties - Research has shown that extracts from Udara seeds and leaves have antibacterial and antifungal properties, which can help fight infections and boost overall health.

Helps Prevent Cancer - The antioxidants in Udara, including beta-carotene and Vitamin E, help neutralize free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer.

Enhances Brain Function - Emerging studies suggest that Udara’s antioxidant properties may help improve memory and brain function, protecting against cognitive decline.