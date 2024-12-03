Is it safe to drink from used plastic bottles?

At every event, you will find people collecting used plastic bottles to sell to those who manufacture soft drinks like Zobo and kunu. Is it safe to buy such drinks?

Plastic bottles are made from hydrocarbons that may break down into monomers when heated to high temperatures.

Why you shouldn’t reuse plastic bottles

Chemical leaching

A significant issue with reusing water bottles is chemical leaching, which occurs when chemicals from the plastic mix with the liquid inside the bottle during contact with high temperatures, sunlight, or prolonged storage.

The harmful chemicals that leach into plastic bottles are bisphenol A, phthalates, and antimony. Overexposure to antimony may cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

It can also lead to blood sugar and cholesterol levels rising with prolonged exposure.

Research on bisphenol A (BPA) shows a link between exposure to BPA and heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Phthalates have been shown to worsen allergies and disrupt children's natural brain growth and development.

Bacterial growth

Do not use plastic bottles more than once since they can harbour dangerous bacteria. The simple act of sipping from a bottle can cause bacterial growth to occur rapidly.

Numerous germs can multiply throughout the day in even half-drunk drinks that are kept at room temperature. So, imagine how contaminated the bottle would be if reused.

The danger of consuming bacteria in water bottles poses a far greater threat than chemical leaching. You can’t be sure that these plastic bottles have been cleaned properly before being reused.

Also, cleaning plastic water bottles can be challenging because most of them are difficult to clean.