Your water bottle is dirtier than a toilet seat - Here's how to clean it properly

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's the best way and how often you should clean your water bottle.

How to clean and how often to clean your water bottle
How to clean and how often to clean your water bottle [istockphoto]

Water bottles are common these days, whether you take them to the gym or work. The only snag is that many people go weeks or months without cleaning their water bottles.

According to a study from waterFilterGuru.com, reusable water bottles have an average of 20.8 million colony-forming units (CFUs) of bacteria, which is 40,000 times more than the microbes on a toilet seat.

Bacteria live on almost every surface, and they can be found on water bottles. Water bottles must be cleaned and sanitized regularly to prevent the formation of bacteria and mould.

Regular usage without proper cleaning can encourage the growth of germs that become lodged in the bottle. We drink these germs whenever we drink water from the bottle.

ALSO READ: The cleanest water to drink according to scientists - It’s not bottled water

How to clean and how often to clean your water bottle
How to clean and how often to clean your water bottle [Shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

Experts suggest cleaning your water bottle after every use, but if you refill the same bottle daily, it can be challenging to keep track. It's recommended to clean it at least twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

To ensure a deep clean, sanitize it at least once a week or every other week. This method uses diluted bleach or hydrogen peroxide to kill off resistant microorganisms, unlike regular cleaning with soap and hot water.

ALSO READ: Here’s how many bottles of water you should be drinking daily

1. Take the bottle apart, removing any extra components like the straw and valve.

2. Use antibacterial dish soap and hot water to wash the bottle.

3. To clean inner surfaces and get rid of biofilm that can accumulate, use a brush.

A bottle brush
A bottle brush [rona] Pulse Nigeria

4. Thoroughly rinse to get rid of any soap.

5. To prevent the growth of microbes, let the bottle and its components air dry fully.

6. If you want it to dry rapidly, use a fresh towel to avoid recontaminating the bottle with bacteria.

1. Give the bottle a thorough cleaning.

2. Pour hydrogen peroxide into the bottle.

3. Gently shake the bottle.

4. Give the hydrogen peroxide ten minutes to sit.

5. Thoroughly clean and rinse.

6. To disinfect safely, use vinegar and 1:1 hydrogen peroxide.

7. Use a solution made by combining one quart of water with one teaspoon of bleach.

8. Before using, let the bottle air dry fully.

While drinking water is essential, you don't want to drink contaminated water from your water bottle that will make you fall sick.

