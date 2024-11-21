5 most expensive bottled water in the world

Did you know there are bottled waters so expensive they could rival the cost of a car?

These exclusive brands come from rare sources like pristine glaciers or deep volcanic springs. Others justify their high price with beautiful packaging, gold details, or even diamonds on the bottle.

It may seem surprising to spend a fortune on water, but for these rich folks, it’s more about the experience, the story behind the brand, or the luxury of drinking something unique.

Here are the most expensive bottled waters in the world:

1. Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani – $60,000 per bottle

This is the world's most expensive bottled water. The reason? Its luxurious 24-karat gold packaging, inspired by Italian artist Modigliani, makes it a collector’s item. The water comes from natural springs in France and Fiji, with a touch of glacier water from Iceland. Each bottle is handmade, adding to its exclusivity.

2. Beverly Hills 9OH2O – $100,000 for a 12-bottle collection

Beverly Hills 9OH2O combines high-end fashion and premium hydration. This collection isn’t just about water; it’s about presentation. The bottles are adorned with 14-karat gold and sparkling diamonds. The water itself comes from the Sierra Nevada mountains, offering a crisp, smooth flavour.

3. Fillico Jewelry Water – $1,400 per bottle

Fillico is a Japanese brand known for its elegant, jewellery-inspired bottles. Each bottle looks like a piece of art, decorated with Swarovski crystals and shaped like a crown. The water inside comes from Kobe, Japan, known for its high-quality spring water. It’s as much about the bottle as it is about the water.

4. Svalbarði Polar Iceberg Water – $185 per bottle

Harvested from actual Arctic icebergs, Svalbarði offers water as pure as it gets. The ice is collected off the coast of Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, a remote and icy region. Every bottle represents sustainable luxury, as the brand carefully balances its environmental impact while providing water with a pristine taste.

5. Bling H2O – $40 per bottle