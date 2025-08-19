Right now, Ube (African pear) is in season, and if you’re pregnant and craving it, you should definitely indulge.

Your body may be signalling its need for the nutrients packed inside this fruit. But even if you’re not naturally craving Ube, it’s still worth adding to your pregnancy diet. The African pear offers a wide range of benefits, making it a nourishing choice for expectant mothers.

Pregnancy is one of the most delicate phases in a woman’s life, and during this period, every choice you make, especially when it comes to food, matters not just for you but also for the little one growing inside you.

Ube (African Pear) is a seasonal fruit that is highly cherished in countries like Nigeria, Gabon, and Cameroon. It is also known as Dacryodes edulis, African bush pear, butter fruit, or African plum. Let’s look at seven science-backed reasons why this fruit deserves a place in your pregnancy diet.

7 Reasons Why Pregnant Women Should Eat Ube (African Pear)

1. Rich in Vitamin C for Immunity and Baby’s Growth

Vitamin C is essential during pregnancy, and Ube is an excellent natural source. It strengthens the immune system, protecting pregnant women from common infections. Vitamin C also aids in iron absorption, a mineral that supports blood production and prevents anaemia in pregnancy. For your baby, it helps in tissue repair, collagen formation, and overall growth and development.

2. Natural Fibre That Prevents Constipation

Constipation and haemorrhoids are common discomforts in pregnancy due to hormonal changes and the pressure of the growing uterus. Ube is naturally rich in dietary fibre, which improves digestion, promotes healthy bowel movements, and helps regulate blood pressure. Eating Ube, especially when boiled or roasted, can bring relief to these uncomfortable pregnancy symptoms.

3. Packed with Essential Minerals (Potassium, Magnesium & Calcium)

Ube contains vital minerals that support both mother and child: Potassium helps regulate blood pressure and reduces leg cramps, a common issue for expectant mothers.

Magnesium supports normal heart rhythm, muscle relaxation, and nervous system balance.

Calcium contributes to strong bones and teeth for both the mother and the developing baby. These minerals together promote fetal bone development and reduce the risk of pregnancy complications like preeclampsia.

4. Provides Iron to Prevent Anaemia

Anaemia, which is caused by low iron levels, is a frequent challenge during pregnancy, leading to fatigue, dizziness, and weakness. Ube offers a rich supply of iron, which is essential for producing red blood cells and transporting oxygen throughout the body. Consuming Ube regularly can help improve energy levels and support a healthy pregnancy.

5. Boosts Energy Levels with Complex Carbohydrates

Pregnancy often comes with tiredness and low energy because your body is working harder than ever. Ube is an energy-rich fruit, packed with complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly. This means sustained energy throughout the day without sudden spikes in blood sugar. It is especially helpful for expectant mothers dealing with fatigue.

6. Helps Manage Blood Sugar and Gestational Diabetes

Unlike processed snacks, Ube has a low glycemic index, meaning it releases sugar gradually into the bloodstream. This makes it an excellent food choice for pregnant women who need to manage their blood sugar levels. It can reduce the risk of gestational diabetes and keep both mother and baby safe.

7. Contains Vitamin B6 to Ease Morning Sickness

One of the hidden gems in African pear is its Vitamin B6 content. This vitamin plays a role in fetal brain and nerve development, but it also benefits mothers by reducing nausea and vomiting, especially in the first trimester. Many women struggle with morning sickness early in pregnancy, and Ube can provide some natural relief.

