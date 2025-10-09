Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup, and many people are excited. So if you’re looking to upgrade, you may be faced with the question: which iPhone 17 model should you choose? There are four new devices: the iPhone 17 , iPhone 17 Air , iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max . All four carry Apple’s trademark polish but differ in performance, size, and price. Let’s discuss in detail so you can decide which one makes sense for you.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air

The entry-level iPhone 17 and the slightly more premium iPhone 17 Air are the most approachable options in this year’s series.

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Air stretches a little larger at 6.5 inches. Size aside, their weight is an important distinction: the iPhone 17 weighs 177 grams, while the Air is lighter at 165 grams, thanks to its slimmer design.

Under the hood, both carry Apple’s new processors. The standard iPhone 17 runs on the A19 chip, while the Air is powered by the stronger A19 Pro chip, giving it an edge in performance for tasks like gaming or video editing .

The camera system is another area where the difference shows. The iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear setup, a 48-megapixel Fusion Main and a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide, supporting 0.5x, 1x, and 2x optical zoom. The iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, sticks to a single 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera with 1x and 2x zoom options.

Battery life is an everyday concern, and here the standard iPhone 17 takes the lead with a 3,692 mAh battery compared to the Air’s 3,149 mAh. If longevity matters, the iPhone 17 may hold up better through a day of heavy use.

Both models share an 18-megapixel front camera with Centre Stage support, and both charge via USB-C with USB 2 speeds.

When it comes to colours, the iPhone 17 offers black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white. The Air’s palette includes sky blue, light gold, cloud white, and space black.

Pricing starts at ₦1,699,999 for the iPhone 17 and ₦1,700,000 for the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

If you want the more advanced options in the lineup, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max deliver the most powerful specifications.

The Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Pro Max steps up to 6.9 inches, ideal for those who prefer a larger screen for streaming or productivity. The size also means the Pro Max is heavier, weighing 233 grams, compared to the Pro’s 206 grams.

Battery is another big win for the Pro Max, offering a 5,088 mAh unit against the Pro’s 4,262 mAh. Heavy users who spend all day on their phone will likely find the Pro Max more reliable.

Both run on the A19 Pro chip, Apple’s most capable processor this year. Where they really shine is in the camera system: both the Pro and Pro Max come with a triple rear setup, a 48-megapixel Fusion Main, a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide, and a 48-megapixel Fusion Telephoto. The telephoto lens supports 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x optical zoom, making these models particularly appealing for photography lovers.

The front camera mirrors the base models with an 18-megapixel sensor and dual capture video. However, unlike the iPhone 17 and Air, the Pro models feature USB-C with USB 3 support, meaning faster data transfer speeds.

Colour choices are more muted, with deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver available.

Prices begin at ₦2,500,000 — ₦3,000,000 for the iPhone 17 Pro and ₦3,500,000 — ₦4,000,000 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Comparing All Four iPhone 17 Models

Feature iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Display Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches 6.3 inches 6.9 inches Chipset A19 A19 Pro A19 Pro A19 Pro Camera Dual Single Triple Triple Battery 3,692 mAh 3,149 mAh 4,262 mAh 5,088 mAh Weight — 165g (lightest) — 233g (heaviest) Charging USB-C (USB 2) USB-C (USB 2) USB-C (USB 3) USB-C (USB 3)

Which iPhone 17 Should You Choose?

Choosing the right iPhone 17 depends on your priorities. If you want a capable, balanced device without stretching your budget too much, the iPhone 17 is a reliable choice.

If you prefer a lighter phone with a slightly larger screen and faster chip, the iPhone 17 Air is worth considering, though you compromise on battery life.

For those who want stronger performance, improved zoom, and faster data speeds, the iPhone 17 Pro offers plenty of advantages.

Finally, if you want the largest screen, longest battery life, and full camera flexibility, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the ultimate pick.

