Ice cream brand unveils breast milk flavour — here’s what it really tastes like

In a daring twist to dessert innovation, parenting brand Frida has partnered with New York-based artisanal ice cream company OddFellows to unveil a breast milk–inspired ice cream.
The new flavour, which does not contain real human breast milk, aims to mimic its taste and coincides with the launch of Frida’s new 2-in-1 Manual Breast Pump.
Launched on Tuesday, August 5, the ice cream will be available for a limited period at OddFellows’ Dumbo location in Brooklyn, New York, until 10 August.
Curious customers can also order pints online via Frida’s website at $12.99 each, with a minimum purchase of two pints. Nationwide shipping is available while supplies last.
What Does it Taste Like
Describing the unique flavour, Frida said in a statement: “It’s sweet, a little salty, smooth, with hints of honey and sprinkles of colostrum, and features a distinct colostrum yellow tinge.”
The product has sparked significant online buzz, with many social media users intrigued, yet confused, about its ingredients.
The press release assured the public that the dessert contains no actual breast milk. Instead, the ingredients include traditional dairy elements such as milk, heavy cream and skim milk.
In a cheeky promotional push, Frida posted a photo on social media of a truck bearing the slogan “Breast Milk Ice Cream” alongside the caption: “Taste it for yourself.”
Netizens React
The campaign has gone viral, drawing widespread commentary from amused and baffled netizens alike.
Timed to mark National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the release also highlights the rising cultural curiosity around breast milk and its perceived nutritional benefits.
“This is a pitch-perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient-packed goodness we’ve all wanted to try but have been afraid to ask,” the company added.
For those in New York, free scoops will be distributed from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6 and Sunday, August 10, at the Dumbo pop-up.
From health trends to frozen novelties, Frida and OddFellows have certainly churned up a conversation starter.