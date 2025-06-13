Best Nigerian Foods for Breastfeeding Moms

Becoming a mom is a beautiful journey, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges, especially when it comes to nourishing your baby. For Nigerian moms, the right nutrition during breastfeeding can make a huge difference in milk supply, energy levels, and overall health. That’s why knowing the best Nigerian food for breastfeeding moms is so important. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the most nourishing, accessible, and tasty foods in Nigeria that can help boost milk production, keep you energised through maternity, and support your postpartum recovery. Nutritionist DidiFit explains why the quality of the food you eat directly affects the quality of your breast milk, and why every Nigerian mom should pay attention to what goes on her plate.

1. Pap (Akamu) and Milk

Pap, also known as akamu or ogi, is a fermented cereal pudding made from maize. It’s often served warm and enjoyed with milk and sometimes groundnuts. Why it’s great: It’s easy to digest, especially for tired new moms

Pap is hydrating, which helps with breast milk flow

When enriched with milk or soya, it becomes a powerhouse of protein and calcium If you’re looking for a convenient and hygienic option, try this ready-to-make ogi blend made from fermented maize and millet. It’s perfect for busy breastfeeding moms who need quick, nourishing meals. Just mix with hot water, add milk or groundnuts to make it more tasty, and enjoy! You can make a batch and store the rest for later without losing the taste or nutrients.

Price: ₦365 Where To Buy: Shop Supermart

2. Nigerian Pepper Soup with Fish or Goat Meat

A warm bowl of spicy pepper soup is not only comforting but also rich in nutrients. Why it’s ideal for breastfeeding moms: The hot, spicy nature may help with milk letdown

Made with local spices like uda, uziza, and scent leaves, which support uterine cleansing and healing

Protein from fish or goat meat helps with tissue repair If you don't want the stress of buying all the pepper soup ingredients separately, you can get this Aga’s Pepper Soup Spice Mix. It’s a perfect blend of authentic Nigerian spices. Just add your choice of fish, goat meat, or chicken, and you’re good to go! It comes in different sizes to suit your needs: 100g for ₦3,900 and 500g for ₦17,500.

Price: ₦3,900 - ₦17,500 Where To Buy: Shop Aga's Wholesome Foods Tip: Use catfish or tilapia, rich in omega-3 fatty acids and great for a baby’s brain development.

3. Vegetable Soups (Efo Riro, Afang, Edikang Ikong)

Leafy green vegetable soups are among the best Nigerian foods for breastfeeding moms due to their high iron and vitamin content. Popular options include: Efo Riro (Spinach, Ugu, or Tete)

Afang Soup (Waterleaf + Afang leaves)

Edikang Ikong (Ugu + Waterleaf) Nutritional Benefits: High in iron – combats postpartum fatigue and anaemia

Rich in calcium, vitamin A, and folate

Supports hormonal balance and boosts milk production Save yourself the stress and time of preparing a pot of vegetable soup by ordering this 4 Litres of Efo-riro with assorted meat. You can keep it in the freezer and reheat it whenever needed. Pair with swallows like amala, pounded yam, or fufu for a balanced meal.

Price: ₦42,000 Where To Buy: Shop Food Kravings

4. Ofada Rice and Ayamase Sauce

Ofada rice is a local Nigerian rice with a nutty flavour and high fibre content. It’s often served with Ayamase (green pepper sauce) and assorted meats. Why it’s a good choice: Unpolished rice = more fibre, B vitamins, and minerals

Helps with digestion and keeps you fuller for longer

Meat in ayamase provides iron and protein

Want to try making Ofada rice and Ayamase sauce at home, but not sure where to start? This super-easy-to-follow YouTube video breaks it down step by step, from prepping your peppers to cooking that richly flavoured sauce.

5. Moi Moi and Akara (Beans-Based Foods)

Beans are one of the most nutrient-rich foods in Nigeria for breastfeeding moms. Moi Moi (steamed bean pudding) and Akara (bean cakes) are versatile and protein-packed. Why they’re ideal: High in protein and iron

Provide essential amino acids for tissue repair and the baby’s growth

Good for energy and keeping you satisfied If you’d like to make Moi Moi yourself, here’s a helpful YouTube video that shows you exactly how to prepare it at home, especially the Nigerian way. It’s simple, nutritious, and perfect for keeping your energy up while caring for your baby. Pair with pap or custard for a wholesome breakfast.

6. Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and veggies should be a big part of a breastfeeding mom’s diet. They are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre. Best options in Nigeria: Ugu (fluted pumpkin leaves) – high in iron

Pawpaw (papaya) – may help with milk production

Bananas – quick source of energy

Watermelon – hydrating and rich in vitamin C Add fruits to smoothies or snacks and include vegetables in soups and stews.

7. Nigerian Drinks that Help with Breast Milk Supply

Hydration is key while breastfeeding. These Nigerian drinks can help: Zobo (hibiscus tea) – rich in iron and antioxidants (use minimal sugar) Zobo is not just refreshing; it’s packed with iron and antioxidants and great for hydration, which is key while breastfeeding. If you don’t have time to make it from scratch, you can easily grab a chilled bottle of Zobo from Explicit Food for just ₦1,000. Tigernut milk (Kunun Aya) – creamy, sweet, and nutritious

Pap with milk and dates – energy-rich and hydrating Avoid too much caffeine (like kola or energy drinks) as it can affect your baby.

Bonus Tips for Breastfeeding Nigerian Moms