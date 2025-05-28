How to use Jumia Delivery for all your shipments

Since its launch, Jumia has fundamentally reshaped the landscape of E-Commerce in Nigeria. Not resting on its oars, it is now set to revolutionise logistics and delivery services further with the introduction of Jumia Delivery - an incredible new service designed to simplify shipping for everyone!

Jumia Delivery stands as a distinct and independent logistics service offered by Jumia. It's designed for anyone, whether you're a vendor selling on social media, a small business sending products, or even an individual sending a package to a friend or family member across the country. This isn't just for items bought on Jumia.com; it's Jumia's trusted network for all your shipping needs!