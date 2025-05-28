How to use Jumia Delivery for all your shipments

Since its launch, Jumia has fundamentally reshaped the landscape of E-Commerce in Nigeria. Not resting on its oars, it is now set to revolutionise logistics and delivery services further with the introduction of Jumia Delivery - an incredible new service designed to simplify shipping for everyone!
Jumia Delivery stands as a distinct and independent logistics service offered by Jumia. It's designed for anyone, whether you're a vendor selling on social media, a small business sending products, or even an individual sending a package to a friend or family member across the country. This isn't just for items bought on Jumia.com; it's Jumia's trusted network for all your shipping needs!
How to use Jumia Delivery for your package?
It's straightforward. Whether you're sending a package yourself or receiving one from someone using this service, here’s the simple process:
Prepare Your Package: Make sure your item is securely packed.
Drop It Off: Take your package to your nearest Jumia Vendor Drop-off point (VDO) or Pickup Station (PUS). An agent there will assist you. To find the nearest drop-off point or pickup station near you, you can visit the Jumia delivery website https://www.jumia.com.ng/sp-jumia-delivery/
Pay the Fee: Pay the competitive delivery fee for your shipment. The Jumia agent handles all the logistics from there.
Track Its Journey: Both the sender and the recipient can track the delivery of the package all the way to its destination pickup station.
Jumia offers a full range of parcel delivery services in Nigeria, including express delivery in Lagos and nationwide shipping. Operating one of the largest delivery fleets in Nigeria with an extensive distribution network across more than 109 cities spread across the 36 states, Jumia delivery service includes:
Express Delivery: Fast and reliable delivery within Lagos and other major cities.
Nationwide Shipping: Offering nationwide shipping, delivering parcels across all states.
Reliable Fleet: One of the largest delivery fleets in Nigeria to ensure quick and safe delivery.
Why This is a Game-Changing Service for You:
Nationwide Shipping: Send items anywhere in Nigeria using Jumia's trusted network, even for non-Jumia purchases.
Extensive Reach: Access all Jumia Pickup Stations and Vendor Drop-off points across the country for sending and receiving.
Real-Time Tracking: Monitor your package's journey from drop-off to pick-up with constant updates.
Reliable Service: Benefit from Jumia's dependable and efficient logistics for all your delivery needs.
Affordable Pricing: Enjoy competitive and clear rates for various routes and package sizes.
Easy Drop-off & Pick-up: Conveniently drop off packages at numerous Jumia locations and pick them up easily from nearby stations.
What This Means for Your Deliveries:
Jumia Delivery isn't just a service; it's a logistics solution that simplifies life. For individuals, it means an easy, trackable way to send items to loved ones. For small businesses and vendors, it means expanding your reach and offering reliable shipping to customers regardless of where they find your product. It’s about bringing Jumia’s robust logistics expertise to everyone who needs to move a package.
Ready to simplify your shipping and enjoy peace of mind with every delivery?
