How well do you know your partner sexually? Take this quiz

How well do you really know your partner’s sexual preferences, desires, and boundaries?

In the first few days/months of meeting someone new, everything about them is a mystery. From boring details like where they grew up to steamy conversations about their favorite sex position. But once a couple has been together for years, they often think of their partner as a book that's been read so many times, there are no surprises left.

Physical intimacy is an important part of any romantic relationship and many couples especially in long term relationships assume they’re on the same page when it comes to intimacy. This can lead to frustration or dissatisfaction.

So this quiz is designed to help you and your partner assess your sexual compatibility, communication, and overall understanding of each other’s needs. Answer these questions separately, then compare your answers and discuss any differences.

The Ultimate Sexual Compatibility Quiz

Each question is worth 1 point if you answer correctly. Tally your points at the end to see how well you know your partner!

1. Turn-Ons & Desires

What is your partner’s biggest turn-on?

Do they prefer slow and sensual or intense and passionate intimacy?

What is their favorite erogenous zone?

Have they ever shared a sexual fantasy with you? If yes, can you recall it?

Do they enjoy spontaneous sex, or do they prefer to plan intimate moments?

2. Boundaries & Comfort Levels

What is a sexual act they are completely uncomfortable with?

Do they prefer the lights on or off during sex?

Have they ever expressed something they wanted to try but were hesitant about?

Are they comfortable with discussing past sexual experiences?

Do they enjoy sexting or dirty talk, or does it make them uncomfortable?

3. Communication & Emotional Connection

How do they prefer to express intimacy outside of sex (cuddling, kissing, massages, etc.)?

What’s the best way to bring up concerns about sex in your relationship?

How do they feel about checking in on sexual satisfaction regularly?

Do they believe emotional connection affects sexual pleasure?

How comfortable are they discussing sexual health, contraception, and STI testing?

4. Preferences & Habits

Do they prefer morning sex or nighttime sex?

How often do they ideally like to have sex?

What’s their favorite position?

Do they prefer quickies or long, drawn-out sessions?

Do they enjoy watching adult content, and if so, do they prefer doing it alone or together?

Scoring

15-20 points – You know your partner very well! You both have great communication and understanding.

10-14 points – You have a good grasp of their desires but could benefit from deeper conversations.

5-9 points – There’s room for improvement in understanding each other’s sexual needs. Have an open discussion.

0-4 points – It might be time to start having more honest conversations about intimacy in your relationship.