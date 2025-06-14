There’s no party like a Nigerian house party - and whether it’s a spontaneous Friday night jam, a birthday hangout, or even a December turn-up, you can expect to find friends that will turn up the vibe and make it a groove worth showing up to.

But again, nothing kills the vibe of an afro-party faster than a knock from the estate security (or worse, the neighbourhood police officers).

Well, that's why you need to know when and how to handle things when throwing a party, at least so you won't upset any neighbours enough to call the police on you.

Here are tips that will help.

Give your neighbours a heads-up

This one may sound old school, but it still works very well. Preinforming your neighbours about your party doesn't reduce your steeze or your party's level. Instead, it lets them prepare for whatever your party turns out to be (or even join you). If you live in a gated apartment or an estate, notify security beforehand. This way, you're not taking anybody by surprise, so nobody will really claim you're disturbing them.

Time your madness

Nigerian parties rarely start “on time” - 9 p.m. means 11 p.m. - but the ending time is crucial. Wrap it up before the devil wakes up: Aim to bring down the noise by 1 or 2 a.m. at the latest. A good way to do this is to fix an earlier starting time so that guests can arrive on time. This allows your party to peak early, with guests enjoying all the fun, so they don’t feel cheated if the volume goes down later.

Have a "Plan P" - Police Contingency

You can do everything you can and still deal with the police showing up. But even if they do, it's not necessarily the end of your party. Learn how to handle things with the Nigerian law enforcement agents beforehand. The following tips will help:

Be respectful and calm: Aggression invites escalation. Approach them with the "Oga, good evening sir" energy.

Know your rights, but don’t flex them arrogantly.

Keep a small “logistics budget” if your party starts running hot. Nigeria has its realities - be wise, not naive.

Control the sound - don’t let it control you

The music is the heartbeat of a Naija party - but it doesn’t have to shake the neighbourhood. So it makes sense to hire a DJ who understands the assignment. One who knows how to balance high energy with volume moderation. Don't forget also to use speakers strategically: Face them inward. Avoid bass-heavy sound setups outside or near windows.

We even recommend soundproofing where possible because people will get tired of the noise as the night wades in. You can even use temporary measures like thick curtains, rugs, or foam pads to reduce noise leaks.