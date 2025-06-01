In Nigeria, being a housewife is a full-time job. Although you're not paid, it keeps you as busy and engaged as any job.

But despite all the work and sacrifices involved in being a Housewife, people still often look down on it, especially if you're completely dependent on your husband.

Well, this is why you'll often see neighbours (especially the jobless ones) look down on and insult housewives. You don't have to let them trample on you.

With the right mindset (and some clever tactics), you can own your role with pride and command respect - even from those who love to talk.

Here are some clever tips to help you boss your role with pride, and not have anybody looking down on you.

1. Own Your Choice - Loudly and Proudly

The first person who must respect your role is you. Whether you chose this life or life chose you, don’t let shame creep in. When you walk with confidence, people think twice before disrespecting you.

If someone says, “So, you’re just at home?”

You smile and reply:

“Yes, oh, I manage my home full-time. It’s not easy to run a family empire.” Because, well, that’s exactly what you’re doing.

2. Stay Organised

When your home is tidy, your kids are well-kept, and your routine is solid, the same neighbours who gossip will say, “That woman dey try sha.” So there's no better place to start bossing your role as a housewife than keeping everything around you tidy.

Start by structuring your day so you'd have the time for everything (cleaning, cooking and errands). Set personal goals and learn to involve your kids in small chores. You're not only being responsible, you're also teaching your children to be accountable, and everybody will respect that.

3. Stay Smart & Informed

One reason some housewives are talked down to is because they “don’t know what’s going on.” To show you're not like every other housewife, you must learn to break the stereotype. Read books. Listen to podcasts.

The goal is to stay updated on news and trends. It makes you the woman who can discuss anything from politics to parenting to Jollof wars. When you talk, people should pause and listen.

4. Be Friendly, Not Nosy

Being a housewife means you’re present, and everyone knows it. But don’t turn yourself into the neighbourhood CCTV. Respect people’s boundaries. We're not exactly asking you to become enemies with everybody, but don't over-familiarise. Avoid gossip groups.

Just be helpful when needed, and try to keep what you know to yourself as much as possible.

When you’re polite, private, and pleasant, people respect your lane.

5. Look After Yourself (Seriously)

Some people assume housewives should look tired and frumpy. Prove them wrong.

You’re home, not hidden. Shower and dress like you have visitors (even if it’s just you and the baby). Keep your hair neat, even in a simple scarf. Use body cream, wear lip balm, and put on earrings.