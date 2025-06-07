How to keep your Nigerian culture alive while living abroad

So, you’ve packed your bags, boarded that plane, and now you’re living the japa dream. Whether it’s for school, work, or a long-term move, living abroad comes with a mix of excitement, loneliness, and an unexpected craving for suya at 2am.

As you settle into life in a new country where you're no longer surrounded by the people you know or a culture you're familiar with, one thing becomes clear: it’s very easy to lose touch with your Nigerian roots.

But you don’t have to.

Whether you’re in London, Toronto, Berlin, or Brisbane, here’s how to hold on tight to that Naija fire - proudly, joyfully, and intentionally.

Stay Connected Through Food

Food has always been one of the easiest ways to stay rooted in Nigerian culture. And guess what? You can take it anywhere you go. Besides, most major cities have Nigerian stores where you can buy everything you'll need to prepare your Nigerian dish.

If you're unsure how to prepare any of the Nigerian dishes, you can always use the countless YouTube tutorials, blogs, and recipe apps dedicated to Nigerian cuisine. The point is to cook and eat Nigerian dishes like you would do when you were in Nigeria.

Celebrate Nigerian Festivals

Nigerian festivals and celebrations stay the same, irrespective of where you're. So, mark Nigerian celebrations and holidays on your calendar and observe them. Holidays like Independence Day, Christmas, Eid al-Fitr, or cultural festivals like the New Yam Festival keep you connected to your Nigerian root, even though you're several kilometers away.

You can even take it a step further by organising or joining community celebrations in your location. You'll definitely see events hosted by Nigerians to recreate the joy and vibes of the said event. Make the most of it by joining and catching all the fun you can.

Yes, you might have left your family and friends in Nigeria, but they're still your biggest support system as far as navigating life is concerned. Learn to stay in contact with them by emailing, texting, or video calling regularly. You can also send them photos, videos, cards, and even gift to show them you still care about them.

Beyond strengthening your family bond, staying in contact with family helps to ease your loneliness and homesickness, especially in your first few months abroad.

Watch Nigerian Movies & Shows (Beyond Old Nollywood)

There’s a new wave of Nigerian storytelling happening - from Netflix hits to YouTube series that slap harder than expected. You can always pick your phone or PC and reconnect to your Nigerian root through movies.

Watch classics for nostalgia (Living in Bondage, Osuofia in London). But beyond that, you can always explore modern series like Far From Home, Glamour Girls, Shanty Town, and Skin to catch up with what life in Nigeria looks like now.

Join a Nigerian Community Abroad

You’re not alone out there. Naija people are everywhere. Look for Nigerian communities like the Nigerian student associations (NSA), churches, mosques, or community groups.

Don't forget to attend Nigerian events - from owambes to professional mixers. These are the right places to meet people like you who have come all the way from Nigeria in search for greener pastures.

These communities help with networking, survival tips, and mental wellness. Plus, they’ll teach you how to find palm oil on a budget in Oslo.