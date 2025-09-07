If you are a young Nigerian living in Nigeria, you are familiar with the struggle. A good phone, a laptop bag, or simply looking fresh can raise suspicion in some police officers.

Sadly, profiling is real, and countless innocent people have had their days ruined because someone decided they look like Yahoo boys.

It has become more evident than ever that the system needs reform. However, while we're waiting for these reforms, we need to learn innovative ways to handle the situation in case we are ever stopped.

Here's an article that offers tips to help you prove you're legit without making the situation worse.

Stay Calm and Respectful

How to prove to the Police you're not a Yahoo Boy

The first instinct when you’re accused of something unfair is to get defensive or angry. But with the police, raising your voice or being rude only fuels tension. Calmness can be your biggest weapon. Greet politely, answer questions without sarcasm, and show respect even if you feel wronged. Sometimes, the way you carry yourself in those first few seconds can determine whether the encounter escalates or ends peacefully.

Always Have Valid Identification

How to prove to the Police you're not a Yahoo Boy

One of the quickest ways to demonstrate that you’re not involved in shady business is by carrying proper identification. Whether it’s your work ID, national ID card, student ID, driver’s license, or even your NYSC ID if you’re serving, make sure you always have an official form of identification on you.

When an officer sees your name, your address, or even your school, it gives you credibility. Having no ID at all makes you look more suspicious, and that’s the last thing you want.

Keep Your Gadgets and Work Organised

For many young Nigerians, laptops and smartphones are tools for work, not crime. But to a suspicious officer, seeing software, multiple files, or forex apps can raise eyebrows. To protect yourself, keep your work documents, projects, or portfolio neatly organised.

If you’re a graphic designer, programmer, or freelancer, have proof of jobs you’ve done. Being able to show that your hustle is genuine quickly can turn an argument into understanding.

Know Your Rights, But Don’t Flex Them Recklessly

How to prove to the Police you're not a Yahoo Boy

Yes, as a citizen, you have rights. You cannot be unlawfully detained, your gadgets can’t be searched without cause, and you have the right to a lawyer. But shouting “I know my rights!” at officers in the middle of the road can backfire.

Instead, assert your rights respectfully if things get out of hand, and if needed, request to call a trusted person or legal contact. Being aware of your rights protects you, but applying wisdom in how you use them keeps you safe.

