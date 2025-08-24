From Okada to Uber: Ranking the most stressful Nigerian transport options

If there’s one thing every Nigerian has in common, it’s the daily hustle with transport. Whether you're shutting the quiet settlements in Abuja or trying to evade the chaos happening in busy Lagos streets, transportation is an adventure of its own.

The truth is that commuting in Nigeria can test the patience of even the holiest saint.

But well, different transports are created differently and here's an article that ranks them from the slightly annoying to the utterly stressful.

Okada (Motorcycle) - 10/10 Stress Level

Okadas are the daredevils of Nigerian roads. They’ll get you anywhere - whether it’s inside a narrow market street or through an impossible traffic jam. But here’s the trade-off: your life flashes before your eyes every five minutes. Between reckless speeding, zigzagging through trailers, and the occasional “drop me before LASTMA catches us,” okada rides are stressful. They leave you constantly torn between loving the speed and praying for your safety.

Danfo (Yellow Bus) - 9/10 Stress Level

Every Lagosian has a danfo story. It’s not just transport - it’s a full-on reality show. You’ll meet shouting conductors who call you “oga” but snatch your change like they own your salary, seatmates who mysteriously expand their body space, and the classic “one chance” horror stories. Add traffic jams and constant breakdowns, and you’ll understand why danfo is not just transport - it’s a survival test.

Keke Napep (Tricycle) - 7/10 Stress Level

Keke is like Danfo’s younger cousin. It’s less chaotic but still stressful in its own right. The constant wobbling, the awkward seating arrangement where your knees knock against strangers, and the drivers who believe they’re F1 racers all make keke a unique brand of madness. Plus, whenever rain falls, God help you if you’re sitting by the side - your clothes suddenly become part of the road.

Uber/Bolt - 7/10 Stress Level

On the surface, Uber and Bolt seem like a luxury in Nigerian transport. Air conditioning, music, and sometimes drivers who give unsolicited life advice. But don’t be deceived. Stress comes in the form of surge pricing, endless “oga abeg, cancel na,” and drivers who suddenly decide they can’t find your pickup location. And let’s not forget the price hike that comes with fuel scarcity.

BRT Buses - 8/10 Stress Level

Compared to danfo, BRT is like a breath of fresh air. There’s a queue system (sometimes respected), air conditioning, and enough space to avoid body-to-body warfare. But don’t relax too much because a lot can change within a short time. Long waiting times, broken-down buses, and the occasional conductor who forgets to be polite can make your trip feel like hell.