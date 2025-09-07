Ride-hailing is the new wave in Nigeria, and it is gaining popularity at a rapid rate. People are queuing up to use ride-hailing services like Bolt, Uber, and Indrive because of the level of convenience they bring to intrametropolitan movements.

However, behind this convenience lies an increasing need for users to take charge of their own safety. From Lagos to Abuja to Portharcourt, stories of scams, harassment, and even accidents remind us that caution is key.

Then comes the question everyone has been asking: “How can we protect ourselves while enjoying the ease that ride-hailing app brings?”

Here's an article that explains it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Always Confirm Driver and Vehicle Details

Always Confirm Driver and Vehicle Details

One significant mistake many users make is to jump into the vehicle as soon as it arrives without due diligence. They're not your family members, so you can't be so sure of them. Thus, it's advisable to check everything, from the driver's name to the car model, license number, and even the photo.

Unscrupulous drivers sometimes loiter around popular pickup points, pretending to be your ride. Taking 20 extra seconds to confirm details could save you from entering the wrong car. If something doesn’t match, don't enter. Cancel and order another one.

Share Your Trip in Real Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Most apps allow you to share your ride details with friends or family. Make use of this feature every time. Once you start your trip, send the live tracking link so someone can see exactly where you are.

It gives peace of mind, not just for you but also for the people who care about your safety. Even if you trust the route, having another set of eyes on your trip adds a protective layer that could make all the difference.

How to stay safe when using ride-hailing apps in Nigeria

Sit Smart and Stay Alert

Where you sit in the car matters more than most people think. Sitting in the back seat on the passenger side gives you both visibility and quick access to the door, in case something feels off. Avoid distractions, such as zoning out completely with your headphones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staying alert doesn’t mean being paranoid, but it means noticing unusual detours, sudden route changes, or any behaviour from the driver that feels strange. Trust your instincts and act quickly if something feels wrong.

Avoid Isolated Pickups and Drop-offs

Whenever possible, choose well-lit, busy areas as your pickup and drop-off points. Standing in a deserted street while waiting for your ride makes you more vulnerable to both criminals and traffic accidents. The same applies when ending your ride. Avoid requesting drop-offs at isolated locations. If you must, walk to a nearby public space before booking.

How to stay safe when using ride-hailing apps in Nigeria

Trust Your Gut and Don’t Hesitate to Cancel

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you can’t explain why something feels wrong, but you just know it does. Perhaps the driver is acting strangely, the route seems suspicious, or maybe the atmosphere is just off. Don’t ignore those feelings. Cancel the ride if you’re uneasy. It’s better to lose a few minutes requesting another ride than to regret ignoring your instincts.

Conclusion