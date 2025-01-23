Coconut rice is a staple dish in Nigeria, enjoyed on its own or paired with various stews, soups, and protein dishes.

What makes coconut rice even better is how versatile it is—you can pair it with fried fish, grilled chicken, or even vegetable stir-fry.

Whether you’re new to cooking or already a pro, this recipe is simple enough to follow and will leave everyone at the table asking for seconds. With just a few ingredients and a little time, you can create this delicious.

Ready to wow your taste buds? Let’s get started!

Ingredients

To prepare coconut rice, you’ll need:

2 cups of rice (preferably long-grain or basmati)

2 cups of coconut milk (fresh or canned)

1 cup of chicken or vegetable stock

1 onion (chopped)

1 red bell pepper (diced)

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of curry powder

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Salt to taste Optional: Shredded coconut, shrimp, or diced chicken for extra flavour

ALSO READ: How to prepare homemade coconut oil

Steps to prepare coconut rice

1. Start by rinsing your rice under cold water. This step helps remove excess starch, making your rice fluffy instead of sticky. Set it aside once clean.

2. If you’re using fresh coconut, grate it and blend the grated coconut with a little water. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to extract the milk. If you’re using canned coconut milk, shake it well before measuring.

3. In a medium pot, heat the vegetable oil on medium heat. Add the chopped onions and stir for a minute or two until they become soft and fragrant. Add the curry powder and thyme, stirring them in to release their aroma.

4. Add the rinsed rice to the pot and stir to coat it with the seasoned oil. Pour in the coconut milk and water (or chicken stock) and mix well. Add the seasoning powder and salt to taste.

5. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the rice cook for about 20 minutes. Check occasionally and give it a gentle stir to make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom.

6. If you’re using bell peppers or green peas, add them when the rice is almost done. Stir them in, cover the pot, and let the rice cook for another 5–10 minutes until tender.

7. The rice should absorb all the liquid and be soft and fluffy. If it’s still firm, you can add a small splash of water, cover, and cook for a few more minutes.

8. Once done, remove the pot from the heat and fluff the rice gently with a fork. Serve your coconut rice hot.