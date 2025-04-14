Easter Sunday is a few days away and Nigerian Fried Rice will most likely feature on your menu.

Nigerian fried rice is a vibrant, flavourful, and colourful dish that comes alive with fresh vegetables, well-seasoned rice, and the optional addition of protein like beef, liver or shrimp. In this guide, you’ll learn step-by-step how to make the perfect Nigerian fried rice at home from start to finish.

Ingredients You'll Need

For the rice: 2 cups long-grain parboiled rice (cooked and cooled)

1/2 cup chicken or turkey stock

1 chicken stock cube (or bouillon cube)

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp thyme

Salt to taste

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional for heat)

Please note that your rice must be firm and not soggy. The best choice for rice is long-grain parboiled rice because it’s less sticky and holds its shape, making it ideal for fried rice and jollof rice alike.

When you're cooking the rice: Rinse thoroughly to remove excess starch (this prevents clumping).

Cook in a well-seasoned chicken or turkey stock until firm to the bite (al dente).

Spread out the cooked rice on a tray or refrigerate for a few minutes to cool before frying.

For the stir-fry: 3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 cup diced onions

garlic

butter

2 green onions, chopped

1 cup diced beef liver (optional)

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, sweet corn, kidney beans, green beans, and sweet peas)

1/2 cup diced Red, yellow and green bell peppers

Step-by-Step: How to Make Nigerian Fried Rice

Prep the Ingredients: Dice the onions, peppers, liver, and all vegetables Fry: Heat oil in a large non-stick pan or wok over medium-high heat. Fry your diced beef, liver or shrimp until browned (about 3–5 minutes) and set aside. Add Veggies: Fry onions and sauté in butter for about 1 minute. Add green onions, thyme, curry powder, and cayenne pepper (if using). Pour in your mixed vegetables and bell peppers. Fry for another 3 minutes. Do not overcook. The veggies should remain crunchy. Add your fried proteins. Add the Rice: Add the cooked rice in batches to the stir-fry. This prevents the pan from getting overcrowded. Mix thoroughly to ensure the rice absorbs all the flavours. Stir-fry on high heat for 5–7 minutes, stirring constantly to achieve a slightly crisp texture.

Tips for the Best Nigerian Fried Rice

Don’t overboil your rice—soft rice leads to mushy fried rice.

Let your rice cool before frying to prevent sticking and clumping.

Use stock from chicken or turkey—they’re lighter and more flavorful than beef stock.

Add a touch of pepper if you love a little heat.

Fry in batches if your pan is small to avoid soggy rice.

Please note that the added ingredients to Nigerian fried rice contribute to quick spoilage. For example, proteins and vegetables have a higher water content than rice and food spoilage micro-organisms require high-water activity to thrive; hence, they multiply more quickly in fried rice and cause spoilage.

To prevent spoilage of the fried rice, consume hot. If not eating immediately, keep the pan open to encourage steam loss. Do not keep fried rice at ambient temperature for too long. Instead, transfer the rice into a refrigerator within a few hours.