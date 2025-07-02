How to end a situationship without ghosting

One moment, you’re texting every day, laughing at inside jokes, maybe even getting a little too emotionally invested. Next moment, you’re wondering, ” What exactly are we doing here?” You’re not official. You’re not exactly casual. You’re just there. And when it stops feeling good, many people choose the easiest route out, ghosting. But here’s the thing: ghosting might feel convenient , but it leaves behind confusion, resentment, and unnecessary drama. If you're looking to end a situationship the right way, with your peace and dignity intact, here’s how to do it.

First, be sure you’re actually done

First, be sure you’re actually done

Ending things requires clarity. Ask yourself: Am I tired of the lack of definition?

Is it starting to drain me emotionally?

Do I want more, and they clearly don’t?

Am I simply no longer interested? If your answer to any of these is yes, then it’s time to walk away. Don’t ghost, you owe them (and yourself) better You might feel like you don’t owe them anything. After all, “we were never really dating.” But that mindset is part of the problem. If you were emotionally involved with someone, even unofficially, they deserve basic human decency. Ghosting might give you an instant out, but it leaves the other person confused, maybe even questioning their self-worth. You don’t need to pour your heart out. But honesty, even in small doses, is powerful.

READ MORE: 3 relatable reasons why people ghost in relationships

How to end a situationship the right way

1. Pick a proper time to talk

Please don’t do it when they’re having a bad day or just lost their job. Timing matters. Choose a neutral moment, not too emotional, not too chaotic. If you’re not ready for a face-to-face, a thoughtful phone call or even a well-written message can still do the job. Just make sure it’s intentional.

A thoughtful phone call can still do the job

2. Be honest, but kind There’s no need for insults or blame games. Try something like: “I’ve enjoyed spending time with you, but I don’t think this is working for me anymore.”

“I realised I want something different from what we’ve been doing.”

“You’re great, but I need something more defined, and I don’t think this situationship gives me that.” The goal isn’t to get an apology or validation. It’s to express yourself and move on.

3. Resist the urge to linger Don’t say things like “Let’s still be friends” when you don’t mean it. Don’t leave the door half-open. That’s how people stay stuck in emotional limbo. If you’ve decided to walk away, do so completely. No late-night check-ins, no soft ghosting, no "I miss you" texts a week later. What if they get defensive?

What if they get defensive?

They might. That’s not your fault. People handle rejection differently. If they lash out, try to stay calm. You don’t need to prove your point, you just need to stand by your decision. If they beg you to stay or promise to change, ask yourself: Do I believe this will actually change?

Do I even want to try again? Sometimes, walking away is the healthiest thing you can do, for both of you.