Your course of study matters. A lot.
If you want to japa with ease and actually stay, work, and thrive after graduation, the degree you choose could determine everything from visa approval to post-study work permits to how fast you get a job.
So, before you settle for just any course abroad, here are the best degrees Nigerians should consider if you truly want your japa plan to work long-term.
1. Nursing and other healthcare degrees
Healthcare is one of the easiest routes to japa and stay. Countries like Canada, UK, and Australia are constantly looking for Nurses, Caregivers, Midwives, Physiotherapists, Radiographers, and Public health experts.
These roles are on the critical shortage lists in most Western countries. If you graduate in one of these fields, you’re more likely to get visa sponsorship, land jobs faster, and qualify for permanent residency.
And yes, you can start from Nigeria. Even if you studied something else, diploma or conversion programs exist for international students looking to switch.
2. Computer Science and IT-related degrees
If you’re tech-savvy, this is your playground.
Courses in Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and Information Systems are among the most in-demand skills globally.
Tech roles don’t always require licensing (like medicine or law). Plus, they pay well and are open to remote or hybrid work, which means your skills are portable.
Many countries (like Germany or the Netherlands) even offer English-taught tech programs with a clear path to PR.
3. Engineering degrees
From civil to mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineering, this is another golden ticket for japa.
Engineering is considered a STEM field, and many countries prioritise STEM graduates for work visas and permanent residency. Your technical knowledge is valuable across industries (construction, manufacturing, energy, etc.).
In the UK and U.S., engineering grads are eligible for STEM visa extensions, while in Canada, provinces like Alberta and Ontario often invite engineers under their immigration programs.
4. Data Science, Mathematics & Statistics
If you love numbers, you’re in luck. Data is the new oil, and industries are thirsty for Data analysts, Statisticians, Actuarial scientists, and Financial data experts.
These roles cut across multiple industries, from finance to healthcare to tech, and are among the fastest-growing careers in the world.
Most data-driven courses fall under STEM, giving you a wider post-study work window in countries like the U.S. and UK.
5. Education and Teaching Degrees
Yes, teachers can japa too. While not every country welcomes foreign teachers, places like the UK, Australia, and even the Middle East actively recruit Early childhood educators, Math and science teachers and Special education teachers.
With the right teaching qualification and subject area, you can apply under skilled worker routes or even get sponsored directly by schools.
6. Medicine, Dentistry & Pharmacy
This is the most respected and demanding path. If you already have a medical degree in Nigeria, you’ll need to pass additional licensing exams like PLAB (UK), USMLE (USA), MCCQE (Canada).
Once licensed, doctors and pharmacists are always in demand, and these roles typically come with fast-track visa routes and better pay.
Alternatively, you can apply for pre-med programs or postgraduate degrees abroad if you’re just starting your journey.
7. Business Analytics, Finance, and Economics
A classic choice but only if it’s paired with data or tech. Instead of just studying plain Business Admin, consider:
Business Analytics
Financial Technology (FinTech)
Quantitative Finance
Digital Marketing
These newer versions of business courses blend finance with data and tech, making them more appealing to global employers.
Also, many of them qualify as STEM programs, which is great for visa and job prospects.
If you’re serious about relocating and staying abroad, your degree shouldn’t just sound fancy; it should be in-demand globally, qualify for work visa extensions, lead to well-paying, sponsorable jobs and fit into your long-term goals.
Before applying, check the immigration website of your target country and see what courses or professions are listed as “in demand” or “eligible for work visas.”
