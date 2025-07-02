Your course of study matters. A lot. If you want to japa with ease and actually stay, work, and thrive after graduation, the degree you choose could determine everything from visa approval to post-study work permits to how fast you get a job. So, before you settle for just any course abroad, here are the best degrees Nigerians should consider if you truly want your japa plan to work long-term.

1. Nursing and other healthcare degrees

Healthcare is one of the easiest routes to japa and stay

Healthcare is one of the easiest routes to japa and stay. Countries like Canada, UK, and Australia are constantly looking for Nurses, Caregivers, Midwives, Physiotherapists, Radiographers, and Public health experts. These roles are on the critical shortage lists in most Western countries. If you graduate in one of these fields, you’re more likely to get visa sponsorship, land jobs faster, and qualify for permanent residency. And yes, you can start from Nigeria. Even if you studied something else, diploma or conversion programs exist for international students looking to switch.

2. Computer Science and IT-related degrees

If you’re tech-savvy, this is your playground. Courses in Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and Information Systems are among the most in-demand skills globally.

Tech roles don’t always require licensing (like medicine or law). Plus, they pay well and are open to remote or hybrid work, which means your skills are portable. Many countries (like Germany or the Netherlands) even offer English-taught tech programs with a clear path to PR.

3. Engineering degrees

From civil to mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineering, this is another golden ticket for japa. Engineering is considered a STEM field, and many countries prioritise STEM graduates for work visas and permanent residency. Your technical knowledge is valuable across industries (construction, manufacturing, energy, etc.). In the UK and U.S., engineering grads are eligible for STEM visa extensions, while in Canada, provinces like Alberta and Ontario often invite engineers under their immigration programs.

4. Data Science, Mathematics & Statistics

Data Science

If you love numbers, you’re in luck. Data is the new oil, and industries are thirsty for Data analysts, Statisticians, Actuarial scientists, and Financial data experts. These roles cut across multiple industries, from finance to healthcare to tech, and are among the fastest-growing careers in the world. Most data-driven courses fall under STEM, giving you a wider post-study work window in countries like the U.S. and UK.

5. Education and Teaching Degrees

Yes, teachers can japa too. While not every country welcomes foreign teachers, places like the UK, Australia, and even the Middle East actively recruit Early childhood educators, Math and science teachers and Special education teachers. With the right teaching qualification and subject area, you can apply under skilled worker routes or even get sponsored directly by schools.

6. Medicine, Dentistry & Pharmacy

This is the most respected and demanding path. If you already have a medical degree in Nigeria, you’ll need to pass additional licensing exams like PLAB (UK), USMLE (USA), MCCQE (Canada). Once licensed, doctors and pharmacists are always in demand, and these roles typically come with fast-track visa routes and better pay. Alternatively, you can apply for pre-med programs or postgraduate degrees abroad if you’re just starting your journey.

7. Business Analytics, Finance, and Economics

