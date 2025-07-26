Whether you've just started out as a new employee in a company or you've worked for years, you'll surely like the idea of growth, and that includes growing into a supervisory role where you'll be charged with managing people.

Many people aspire to be managers because they love the idea of being in control and having people perform tasks. But being a manager isn't just about assigning tasks and meeting deadlines; it's also about motivating and inspiring team members.

It's about shaping the culture your team experiences every day. And of course, there's no better way to achieve these goals than having people who truly want to work for you. That's why you must set yourself apart by leading with empathy, respect, and consistency.

Here, take a look at actionable tips that can help you become the kind of boss people don't just respect, but root for.

Be human first, boss second

How to be the manager employees want to work for - actionable tips

Never forget that you're first a human and that the people working for you are humans too. No one wants to work for a robot. Showing empathy, acknowledging people’s struggles, and checking in as a human builds loyalty faster than KPIs ever will. So, genuinely care about their personal welfare.

Ask questions about their personal struggles and take care of the ones you can. Respect boundaries and refrain from pressuring individuals to share information they don't want to disclose. This way, they'll know that you respect them as humans and value what they offer beyond work.

Set clear expectations (and trust people to deliver)

Employees thrive when they know what success looks like. But beyond that, they also want to know that you trust them to meet and surpass your benchmark for success.

So, learn to set clear goals, timeline, and deliverables - then step back and let them handle it in their best possible way. Supervision may be nice, but there's a thin line between motivating and nitpicking every mistake.

Give feedback that builds, not destroys

How to be the manager employees want to work for - actionable tips

As you go about your managerial duties, always remember that feedback isn’t about power. It’s a tool for growth—and when used correctly, it motivates people to do better. However, there's also a fine line between motivating people to improve with feedback and shutting them down.

Usually, we recommend offering praise for specific tasks and actions. Even if you're going to address an issue, maintain kindness, unless the person continues to make the same mistake.

Invest in their growth

How to be the manager employees want to work for - actionable tips

Employees always want to feel valued - and one way to show them you value them is by investing in their growth and demonstrating your desire for them to progress. Besides, the more growth they attain, the more valuable they can become to your company.

ALSO READ: When to start thinking about submitting applications for a new job

So, support them in every way you can without hurting the company's health. Pay for courses when possible, assign stretch projects that challenge and grow them, and regularly check in to be sure their growth is on track.