How to look busy at work when you’re secretly applying for another job

Let’s be honest: there comes a time in every Nigerian worker’s life when you start plotting your next move. Perhaps your boss has been acting strangely recently.

Maybe HR forgot your promotion letter for the third year, or perhaps you’re just tired of eating the same soggy office noodles every day.

So, you dust off your CV, start practising “Dear Hiring Manager” intros, and open 20 tabs on Jobberman. But wait - you still have to survive your current job without raising suspicion.

So the question is, how do you look busy (like you’re working on that urgent presentation) while you’re actually filling out job applications? Here’s your guide to help you.

Master the “Serious Face” Technique

The first rule of appearing busy is maintaining a suitable facial expression. You need to develop that deep, pensive face - eyes slightly narrowed, lips pressed, occasional frowns, head nodding gently.

Colleagues will think you're analysing quarterly projections. Meanwhile, you’re updating your LinkedIn “Open to Work” settings. Well, if you choose to be as dramatic as I am, you can occasionally add the sigh and whisper of “hmmm… these figures.”

Keep an Excel Sheet Open at All Times

Nothing screams “productive”, like an Excel sheet with random numbers and fake graphs.

While you’re typing your cover letter in another window, keep that Excel sheet open and occasionally click around as if you're fixing formulas that will save the company millions.

If your boss walks by, just mutter, “VLOOKUP is acting up again.” No one will dare ask more questions.

Master the “Alt + Tab” Quick Switch

You must become a ninja with the Alt + Tab combo. When someone approaches, swiftly switch from your “Dear Sir/Ma” email draft to your project report or that never-ending PowerPoint.

Practice this at home if needed - muscle memory is key! One wrong click and you might end up presenting your resignation letter before you’re ready.

Keep Random Papers on Your Desk

Scatter some printed reports, scribbled notes, or charts on your desk. Occasionally, pick one up, squint at it, shake your head, and drop it again.

If a nosy coworker tries to chat, just say, “Ah, this new policy document is giving me headache,” and they’ll leave you alone to continue plotting your escape.

Take “Deep Work” Breaks Strategically

Sometimes, you vanish for an hour with your laptop under your arm and headphones in your ears. When you return, look stressed and say something vague like, “That backend issue nearly finished me!”