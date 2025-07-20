We get it - you're tired of your current job, and the new HR is not making it any easier. You're now wondering whether the best next step is to move.

The truth is that your thoughts are valid, especially considering that we now live in a world where “soft life” is trending, but work stress is real. But just because you feel fed up doesn't mean you should leave immediately. When the time comes for you to go, you'll know.

But in case you're still unsure, here's a guide to help you figure out when you should start seriously thinking about applying for a new job - and how to do it strategically.

When You Wake Up Dreading Every Workday

Let’s start with the most obvious sign: that knot in your stomach when you wake up.

If your job feels like a prison sentence, you’re emotionally checked out, and the idea of Monday makes your chest tighten - it’s time to start looking. Your mental health is too valuable to sacrifice at the altar of a monthly salary. The idea is not to wait for burnout to push you. Instead, let your peace of mind and desire to protect it be what pulls you.

When to start thinking about submitting applications for a new job

When You’ve Stopped Growing

Growth isn’t just about promotions or pay raises - it’s also about learning, challenge, and development.

If you’ve been in the same role for years doing the same tasks, with no learning opportunities, mentorship, or upward movement in sight, it might be time to seek greener, more stimulating pastures.

When You’re Severely Underpaid or Undervalued

If your salary isn’t aligning with your market value, your responsibilities, or your skill level, it's probably time to move on. The first thing to do in this situation is to try to negotiate for better pay. However, conversations about raises keep going nowhere, so it's probably time to explore new opportunities. Likewise, if your ideas are constantly overlooked, you're not respected, or you're being taken for granted… update your LinkedIn.

When You Have a Better Idea of What You Want

You’ve gained experience. You know your strengths. You’ve done the 9 - 5 grind. Now you’re clearer about the type of work, environment, and leadership style that fits you. Well, there's probably no better pointer to the fact you need a change. Watch out for what you start saying things like:

I want to work remotely

I need a healthier work culture

I feel ready to lead a team.

At this point, you're not just ready, but definitely ripe for a move.

When You're Still Employed (Yes, Really)

Here’s the truth: The best time to apply for a new job is while you still have one.

Why?

You can negotiate from a place of confidence.

You’re not under pressure to accept just anything.

You appear more attractive to recruiters.