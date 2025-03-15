How to avoid falling into the trap of online scammers

The internet has revolutionised how we communicate, shop, and work. But while it boasts so many exciting benefits, it has also become a hunting ground for scammers.

Online fraud is rising, with cybercriminals using sophisticated tactics to deceive unsuspecting users.

Protecting yourself from scams requires awareness, vigilance, and a few practical precautions.

Here are some essential tips to help you avoid falling into the trap of online scammers.

1. Be Cautious with Personal Information

We've seen the script before - where scammers pose as legitimate companies or individuals to trick unsuspecting individuals.

Their main goal is often to trick you into revealing personal details like passwords and banking information.

Revealing any of these can get you in trouble, so you must always verify the authenticity of a website or contact before sharing any sensitive data.

Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails or messages, as they may lead to phishing sites designed to steal your information.

2. Verify the Legitimacy of Websites

Before making any online purchases or entering your details on a website, check its authenticity. Look for "https://" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar, indicating a secure connection.

Be wary of websites that have misspelt domain names or appear poorly designed, as these could be fake.

3. Recognise Common Scams

Online scams come in many forms, including fake job offers, lottery winnings, romance scams, and investment fraud.

Scammers often create a sense of urgency, pressuring you to act quickly. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Research any company or person offering suspicious deals before engaging with them.

4. Use Strong Passwords and Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

A strong password is your first line of defence against cybercriminals. Use unique, complex passwords for each online account and enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. This extra security step can prevent unauthorised access even if your password is compromised.

5. Stay Informed and Educate Others

Cybercriminals continuously evolve their tactics, so staying informed about the latest scams is crucial. Follow cybersecurity news and educate family members, especially older adults, who are often targeted. The more people know about online scams, the harder it becomes for scammers to succeed.