American woman duped by ‘yahoo boys’ praises Nigerian men as 'sexiest on earth'

An American woman, in a viral video released on Sunday, November 24, revealed how she fell victim to romance scams orchestrated by two Nigerian internet fraudsters, commonly referred to as "Yahoo boys."

Despite her losses, she professed her admiration for Nigerian men, calling them the “sexiest and most handsome men on this planet.”

The woman, described as above 50 years old, shared her experience of being swindled by the scammers. She recounted her first encounter in 2020 on TikTok with a man who continuously demanded money during their ten-month relationship.

“Back in 2020, I met this man. I was with him for ten months, but I got sick of him because he was always demanding money,” she said.

The truth unravelled when the scammer accidentally called her using his Nigerian phone number. “He tried to play it off as his friend’s number, but I found out about his real identity and his Nigerian girlfriend he’s planning to marry.”

Despite the betrayal, she said she bore no ill will toward him. “May God bless them, and hopefully they have a long life together,” she stated, showing remarkable grace.

Her second ordeal involved a young Nigerian boy who admitted to using her money to save his mother’s life.

She said, “This one was different. He was polite and considered my feelings. He later confessed he needed the money for his mother’s hospital bills, and she survived.”

While the first scammer’s actions left her financially devastated, she expressed relief knowing her money helped someone in need during the second incident.

“I’ll bounce back one day. The first guy used my money to throw parties and spend on hookup girls, but at least the second boy’s mother is alive.”

In her heartfelt conclusion, the woman reflected on the struggles faced by both Nigerians and American women.

“Please be safe in that country. Many people are struggling, but remember, American women are struggling too, especially without a partner.”