Fake midwife scams man of ₦1.6 million in fraudulent child adoption scheme

A woman, Tina Aguocha, who allegedly obtained ₦1.6 million under the pretext of facilitating an adoption process, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Aguocha, 43, who resides at No. 3, Sarim St., Itire, Surulere, Lagos, is facing trial on a charge of obtaining by false pretences. The Prosecutor, Insp Sadiq Adewale, told the court that Aguocha committed the offence on May 17, 2023, at No.13, Alubarika St., Ijeshatedo Surulere, Lagos. He said that Aguocha falsely presented herself as a midwife who worked at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

According to him, Aguocha used her position to fraudulently obtain the sum of ₦1.6 million from one Ignatius Chidebere, under the guise of helping him to adopt a child from any orphanage in Lagos. The prosecutor said the defendant assured the complainant that she could facilitate an adoption process from any orphanage in Lagos, adding that she had done it for other people. The prosecutor added that when the process failed, the defendant could not refund any money.