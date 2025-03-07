10 countries to visit if you want to 'dis-virgin' your Nigerian passport

If you have a Nigerian passport and you're planning your first international trip in 2025, you might be wondering which destinations are the easiest to visit.

Traveling for the first time can be an exciting experience, so it's best to start your international travels with countries that are visa- free or have a easy visa process so you don't get frustrated. Fortunately, there are several amazing countries where you can travel visa-free, with an eVisa, or with a visa on arrival.

We have 10 beginner-friendly travel destinations for Nigerian first-time travellers and these countries fall into three categories:

Visa-Free – No visa required before or on arrival.

Visa on Arrival – Get your visa when you land.

Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) or eVisa – Apply online before departure.

1. Senegal (Visa-Free)

Senegal is a short flight from Nigeria. The country has a rich culture, and no visa hassle. It offers a mix of history, culture, and beaches. Visit the famous Gorée Island for a lesson on African heritage, explore the Pink Lake (Lac Rose), or enjoy the nightlife in Dakar.

2. Barbados (Visa-Free)

Barbados is a paradise in the Caribbean known for its stunning beaches. It has a vibrant culture, and friendly locals. If you want a tropical island getaway with crystal-clear waters, Barbados is a fantastic option. Please note that you may need a transit visa depending on your layover.

3. Cape Verde (Visa on Arrival)

Cape Verde is an island nation off the coast of West Africa, known for its beaches, volcanic landscapes, and Creole culture. The capital, Praia, is perfect for beach lovers and adventurers alike. The country is a mix of African and Portuguese influences, plus easy access from Nigeria.

4. Fiji (Visa-Free)

If you’re looking for an exotic adventure, Fiji is a dream destination with white sandy beaches, coral reefs, and beautiful resorts. This South Pacific country is a long journey from Nigeria, but it’s worth it. You may need a transit visa for your layover.

5. Kenya (Electronic Travel Authorization - ETA)

Kenya is one of the most popular travel destinations in Africa, offering stunning safaris, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities like Nairobi and Mombasa. Nigerians need an ETA, which is easy to apply for online.

6. Tanzania (Visa on Arrival)

Home to Mount Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Serengeti National Park, Tanzania is a must-visit for nature lovers. Nigerians can get a visa on arrival and explore some of Africa’s most famous attractions like the Safari in the Serengeti, beach relaxation in Zanzibar, and hiking Kilimanjaro.

7. Maldives (Visa on Arrival)

For luxury and relaxation, the Maldives is a top choice. This tropical paradise offers overwater bungalows, clear blue waters, and stunning marine life. Nigerians can get a visa on arrival for up to 30 days. Maldives is the perfect honeymoon or solo travel destination.

8. Mauritius (Visa-Free)

Mauritius is an island paradise with white sandy beaches, mountains, and lush greenery. From water sports to luxury resorts, this country is perfect for first-time travellers.

9. Seychelles (Visa-Free)

Seychelles is another exotic island destination that welcomes Nigerians without a visa. This East African paradise is perfect for honeymoons, solo trips, or luxury travel.

10. Rwanda (Visa on Arrival)

Rwanda is a fast-growing tourism hub in Africa, offering clean cities, mountain gorilla trekking, and a strong cultural experience. Nigerians can get a visa on arrival, making it an easy option for first-time travellers.

What You Need for Your Trip

Before you book your flight, make sure you have these essential documents: A valid Nigerian passport (at least 6 months before expiry)

Return flight ticket – Immigration officers will ask for proof of return.

Hotel accommodation or confirmed booking

Letter of invitation if staying with someone

Travel funds – Some countries may require proof of funds

Yellow Fever Card – Mandatory for African and tropical destinations

E-Visa or visa on arrival fee (if required)

Which of these countries is on your travel bucket list?