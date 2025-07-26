How to access opportunities like a NEPO kid

Let’s be real: life is easier when your uncle is the MD of a multinational, your dad plays golf with senators, or your mom can “just make a few calls.” These are the so-called Nepo kids - children of privilege who walk into rooms many of us can’t even find the doors to.

But guess what? While we can’t all be born with “connections,” we can learn to move like those who have them. It’s about thinking smart, playing the long game, and positioning yourself like you belong at the table - even if you weren’t invited (yet).

Wondering how you can do that? Here are some useful tips on how you can access opportunities like those of a Nepo kid, even if you're not one.

Create a reputation that speaks for you

Yes, we understand - you were not born with a silver spoon, and so your surname doesn't ring a bell yet. But you too can rewrite that. You can make yourself the name. But how can you do this? Pretty simple:

Be excellent in what you do

Let your work speak for itself

Show up consistently online and everywhere you can think of

Let your name be associated with value and vibes

Never forget that it takes a lot of consistency to build credibility, and credibility in turn builds access.

Network like a politician, not a beggar

Most of the time, you don't need connections because you don't have them. But guess what you can have if you put in the effort - relationships. And this doesn't mean begging for favour in DMs. Instead, position yourself where quality people will see you and need you. Attend events that connect people. Offer value before asking for anything.

These can be little things, such as sharing a useful link, connecting them with someone, or giving feedback on their work. The goal is to strategically acquire allies who can serve as valuable connections in the future.

Speak the language of the room you want to enter

Nepo kids get groomed to “talk right”. That's why you'll often see them engaging in school debates, elocution classes, and summer trips abroad. It’s not magic. It’s exposure. But since you can't access most of these things, you must make a conscious effort to build yourself. Begin by reading as widely as possible.

This can take your mind to places you never dreamed of travelling to. Also, learn and understand the culture of the industry you're looking to break into. This prepares you to recognise and pounce on opportunities when they arise.

Don’t wait to be chosen - create platforms

Nepo kids are invited into spaces. Unfortunately, you won't be invited unless you have value to offer. At this point, the best step is to create your own space. Some of the ways to do this are:

Start a podcast, newsletter, or Instagram page in your niche.

Host a webinar or Twitter space.

Volunteer to speak, teach, or collaborate.

You’ll be surprised how many people will now notice you because you built something instead of waiting for permission.

Conclusion