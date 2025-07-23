5 Nepo Babies and 5 Lapo Pikins in Nigerian music

There are different paths to success, and in the music industry, some artists are born with a silver spoon while others have a more difficult background.

The beauty of it all is that, irrespective of their respective backgrounds, these artists have defied the unique challenges of the music industry to achieve success.

As Nigerians on social media find another humorous way to capture the huge economic divide and attendant privileges of being a Nepo Baby (rich kid) vs being a Lapo Pikin (Poor background), we look at the Nigerian music industry, where these stars are divided by backgrounds but united by their talent and success.

5 Nepo Babies in Nigerian music

Here are 5 Nigerian artists born with a silver spoon.

Davido

Davido's first nickname in the industry was O.B.O (Omo Baba Olowo), which is a Yoruba phrase that translates to "child of the rich man".



This tag pretty much captures the luxury he was afforded by being born into one of Nigeria's richest families.

Naeto C

Naeto C

Naeto C is one of the superstar rappers whose music shaped the late 2000s in Nigerian music.



Known for his smooth flows, effortless delivery, calm demeanor, and era-defining tag "yes boss," Naeto C left his mark in Nigerian music.

The rapper's classy demeanor might have been shaped by his illustrious background. He is the son of Kema Chikwe, Nigeria's former Minister of Aviation, Former Ambassador to Ireland, and current National Women's Leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).



His father, Eze Herbert Chikwe, is a successful businessman and the founder of Somachi Investment.

DJ Cuppy and billionaire father, Femi Otedola

Cuppy

Disc jockey and musician Cuppy is famous for her music, favourite pink-inspired fashion choices, and sense of humour.



The jovial star is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and the granddaughter of the former Lagos State governor, Micheal Otedeola.



With a father who's one of Nigeria's richest men and is best friends with Aliko Dangote, the richest black man on earth, Cuppy is the definition of a Nepo Baby.

Tolani

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola has the distinction of having his two daughters on this list. Cuppy's sister, Tolani, is also a musician whose fusion of Pop, Soul, R&B, and Afrobeats has won her a following.



Tolani might not be as outgoing and popular as her sister Cuppy, but she's just as rich.

Rapper LAX [Instagra,/izzlax]

L.A.X

Afrobeats star L.A.X is famous for his party-starting hits, which have defined his over a decade-long career.



The luxury his music oozes might have something to do with the fact that he's the son of wealthy businessman Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, who is the founder and current C.E.O of SIFAX Group, a conglomerate that deals in Maritime, Aviation, Haulage, Hospitality, Financial Services, and Oil and Gas.

5 Lapo Babies in Nigerian music

Here are 5 Nigerian artists with humble backgrounds.

Olamide

Nigerian hip hop icon Olamide Baddo's humble beginning is well documented in his music. His hit song 'Anifowshe' tells the story of harsh economic realities that saw his parent struggle to pay house rent and other bills.

This struggle would lead up to his success as he would go on to become one of Nigeria's greatest musicians.

Timaya releases 9th album 'Gladiator', features Phyno, Olamide, Tiwa Savage

Timaya

Timaya's humble beginning is captured in his song 'Plantain Boy' where he recalls how he used to hawk plantain as a kid.

These struggles and pain motivated him to write music that rocketed him to fame and success.

Asake

Asake's father was a low-level local government staff and his mother was a small trader.



This humble beginning meant he had to start making a living off his talent of singing and dancing at a young age.



His talent would lead him on a long journey to fame that eventually resulted in one of the most inspiring runs of domination in Nigerian music.

Portable

Perhaps there's never been an artist more vehemently street in the history of Nigerian street pop music than Portable.



Even after gaining success, Portable's antics still very much carry signs of an artist born into hard economic hardship, which forced him to venture into undesirable situations while hoping that his music would someday bring him fame and success.

Eedris narrates how he got into the infamous fight with 50 Cent

Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian hip hop music legend Eedris Abdulkareem was born in Kano state to a mother who sold roadside food to keep the lights on.