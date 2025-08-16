How to deal with a nosey landlord who always wants to be in your business

Let's face it, there are so many landlords around today who are determined to cause trouble for their tenants. Such landlords make living in their houses feel like a mini Big Brother House Episode.

They'll burst into your house unannounced and will never stay out of your business. Such landlords can be frustrating to deal with, and that's why it's essential to know how to handle them, especially if you live in Lagos, where finding another house can be a significant stress.

Let's help you cut to the chase by offering useful tips that can help you handle this kind of landlord without losing yourself.

Know Your Rights and Don't Compromise on Them

Landlords find it difficult to mess with tenants who know their rights. So, they'll be careful if they notice you do. For example, landlords are legally required to give you at least 24 hours' notice before entering your apartment, except in cases of emergencies. They can’t just waltz in to “inspect” the place because they’re bored.

Beyond that, there are other rights and privileges provided for you in the tenancy agreement and local rental laws. Familiarise yourself with them so you can confidently push back when they overstep.

Set Boundaries Politely But Firmly

This is especially important if the landlord lives in the same compound as you. Insults don't just start overnight. They typically begin with minor remarks and occasional misbehaviors. So, watch out for these small things before they turn big.

Call their attention to anything you notice before it becomes a habit. You don’t have to be rude - just consistent. If you let one unannounced visit slide, they might make it a habit.

Maintain Written Communications

Phone calls and casual chats are nice, but when dealing with a landlord who has boundary issues, written communication is your friend. It creates a paper trail in case things get messy later. Use texts, emails, or your tenant portal (if available) for scheduling repairs or inspections. That way, you have proof that you can pull out anytime they start denying agreements or bending the truth.

Don't Overshare

Sometimes, nosy landlords feed on information you give them without even realising it. So it's up to you to guard your privacy. If they ask questions that have nothing to do with your tenancy, don't answer them. Or at least, keep your answer vague, while maintaining politeness. For example, if they ask who's visiting, just tell them it's somebody. No names, no specifics. Sarcastic answers like this will bring them back to reality.

Escalate If Necessary

Some landlords will ignore your boundaries and legal requirements. These are the landlords who get really annoying. If it ever gets to this point, it's time to escalate. This could mean:

Writing a formal complaint.

Contacting your local tenants’ union.

Reporting them to the housing authorities.