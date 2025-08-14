Lagos Assembly proposes bill to protect tenants from agents

The Lagos State House of Assembly is moving to ease the financial burden on accommodation seekers by slashing estate agents’ fees from 10 per cent to 5 per cent under a new Tenancy Bill.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, August 14, Mr Stephen Ogundipe, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, said the bill was designed to protect tenants from exploitation while fostering better landlord–tenant relations.

“This new bill currently under consideration is designed to protect the rights of both tenants and landlords. If passed into law, it will put an end to many recurring controversies between landlords and tenants, promote mutual understanding, and ensure peaceful co-existence,” Ogundipe explained.

The lawmaker said the bill responds directly to widespread public complaints about excessive fees charged by agents. Beyond reducing charges, it aims to restore investor confidence and attract new financiers to Lagos’ real estate sector.

At a public hearing on Wednesday, August 13, Ogundipe acknowledged the contributions of stakeholders, noting that their input would help create a balanced and progressive law.

“This legislation will reduce disputes and remove barriers to large-scale housing development by private investors,” he added.

Other provisions of the bill include clearer guidelines for property inspections, giving landlords the right to inspect and maintain their premises upon giving prior notice to tenants.

Ogundipe also called for a review of legal requirements for landlords to ensure their properties are protected against loss or damage.

This aerial view shows the skyline of Lagos island on August 13, 2025. [OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images]

The public hearing drew senior government officials, legislators, and representatives from professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria.