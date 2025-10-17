As the United States considers a $100,000 H-1B visa petition fee, many skilled workers are now turning their eyes towards the north, and Canada is fast becoming one of the most attractive destinations for tech professionals around the world, including Nigerians.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, also recently announced that the country is preparing a new, clear immigration pathway for tech workers affected by the U.S. visa changes. While that is yet to be unveiled, there are several existing immigration programs designed to attract and retain top tech talent.

These programs offer both temporary work permits and pathways to permanent residency (PR) so that professionals have a chance to live, work, and settle permanently in the country. If you’re a Nigerian tech worker thinking of relocating to Canada, here’s how you can do it.

4 ways Nigerian Tech Workers Can Move to Canada in 2025

1. Global Talent Stream (GTS)

The Global Talent Stream is one of the easiest and fastest ways for tech professionals to move to Canada. It falls under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), and processing usually takes just about two weeks. The GTS allows Canadian companies to hire foreign talent for high-demand tech roles when there aren’t enough qualified locals. There are two categories:

Category A: For professionals with unique expertise and job offers from innovative Canadian companies.

Category B: For roles listed on Canada’s Global Talent Occupations List, including software engineers, data analysts, and IT specialists.

If you get a job offer through this stream, you can move to Canada within weeks.

2. International Mobility Program (IMP)

The International Mobility Program provides another route to work in Canada without needing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). One common option for tech workers under IMP is the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT). This lets employees of multinational companies move from their Nigerian or foreign office to a Canadian branch.

To qualify, you must have worked for the company for at least one year in the past three years, usually in a technical, managerial, or executive role. There’s also a newer option called the Innovation Stream, which is part of Canada’s Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP). Workers with job offers from major tech companies like Ada, Lightspeed Commerce, and Clio can apply for an employer-specific work permit, usually processed in about two weeks.

3. Express Entry (STEM Category)

If you’re planning to settle permanently in Canada, the Express Entry system is the main route. This program manages applications for three immigration streams consisting of the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, and Federal Skilled Trades Program.

Applicants are ranked using a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) that gives points for age, education, work experience, and language ability (English or French). Canada now conducts category-based draws under Express Entry, specifically targeting STEM professionals.

This means software engineers, data scientists, computer programmers, and system analysts have a better chance of being invited, even with slightly lower CRS scores. Processing time is usually around six months.

4. Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs)

Each Canadian province has its own Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to attract skilled workers in high-demand fields. If you receive a provincial nomination, you’ll get an extra 600 CRS points, which almost guarantees an invitation for permanent residency. Some of the best PNP options for tech professionals include:

Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP): Ontario runs special tech draws for professionals in roles like software development and IT management. Processing time: about seven months.

Alberta Accelerated Tech Pathway: For candidates with active Express Entry profiles who have job offers from Alberta-based tech companies. Processing time: around seven months.

Saskatchewan Tech Talent Pathway: Open to candidates with job offers in high-skilled tech roles. Depending on your category, processing takes 7 to 18 months.

Why Canada Is a Top Choice for Tech Workers

Canada’s immigration policies are designed to welcome skilled professionals rather than restrict them. The country’s tech ecosystem is booming, with major hubs in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Calgary, offering thousands of jobs in AI, cybersecurity, software engineering, and data science.

Unlike many countries, Canada provides clear, fast, and transparent immigration routes, with many programs processed in weeks, not years. Whether you want to work temporarily or settle permanently, Canada offers multiple ways to make that dream a reality, and for many Nigerian tech workers, now may be the best time to make the move.