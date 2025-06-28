Going on your first international voyage can be a daunting task, especially considering you've never traveled very far before. The entire experience can be overwhelming because you'll face the challenge of deciding what to do and how to do it.

Not to mention all the things that can go wrong during the process and all the costs you may incur, but don't worry - we've got you covered. We understand your japa dreams and efforts.

Thus, we're dedicating this article to helping you plan your travel, even when you're working on a tight budget. So, sit back and enjoy.

Research Affordable Countries

Japa on a Budget - How to plan your travel with minimal resources

Remember you're working with a limited budget. Before you pack your bags, start by conducting detailed research on the costs of each country. The goal here is to choose a destination that fits your budget.

Some countries have lower living costs and affordable school fees, or offer free or subsidized education. Others have friendlier immigration policies or permit you to work while studying.

One of the best pieces of advice you'll receive is to look beyond the hype. We understand your desire to visit a popular country, but less popular destinations in Eastern Europe, Asia, and parts of Latin America often offer better value for money. Additionally, they provide exciting opportunities to enter larger countries.

Take Advantage of Scholarships and Grants

Japa on a Budget - How to plan your travel with minimal resources

If your japa plan involves studying, scholarships are your best friend. Many governments and universities offer full or partial scholarships that cover tuition, living expenses, or both. You'd definitely want to take advantage of such opportunities because they take a huge chunk of the financial burden off your shoulders.

If this is an option you'd want to explore, you must start searching early. Also, don’t limit yourself to popular options because smaller universities and lesser-known programs often have fewer applicants, which increases your chances.

Consider Remote Work Before You Go

Japa on a Budget - How to plan your travel with minimal resources

Remote jobs are such a popular option these days for people looking to relocate. If you can land a remote job that pays in dollars, euros, or pounds while still living in Nigeria, you’ll have a head start.

Remote work helps you build foreign income, which can be a safety net when you arrive in your new country. However, beyond that, it provides the necessary experience to start applying for jobs abroad. You can even land a job that caters to your relocation and traveling expenses.

Connect With Diaspora Communities

Before you arrive, connect with Nigerians or Africans already living in your chosen country. They can help you with temporary accommodation, job leads, or even necessities to help you settle in smoothly.

Facebook groups, WhatsApp communities, and even Twitter threads can be gold mines of information and support.

ALSO READ: How Nigerians are saving for Japa without going broke at home

Conclusion