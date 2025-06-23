Real Stories: I sold my father’s land to japa, now I want to come back home

My father died in 2018, but I’m starting to think he must be turning in his grave.

That land in Ikorodu meant everything to him. He used to talk about it like it was gold. “One day,” he’d say, “this land will be your backup in life.” I didn’t know I’d end up cashing in that “backup” just to escape this country.

I was 27, jobless, and tired. Nothing was working. Every job I applied for either ghosted me or offered to pay chicken change like I was a joke. My mother was managing her shop, my siblings were looking up to me, and I felt like I was drowning in disappointment.

Japa fever was everywhere. Canada. UK. Germany. People I went to school with were posting snow pictures and master’s degrees. And here I was, pressing phone all day, surviving on gala and indomie.

So I made the decision. I sold the land.