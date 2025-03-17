We all know times are tough, with the cost of living constantly rising. The thought of spending hours stuck in traffic just to reach an underpaying job is becoming less appealing by the day.

In Nigeria today, more people are looking for legit ways to make good money from home without needing fancy degrees or years of experience. Now, it’s totally possible to get one!

Companies around the world are hiring people for well-paying jobs that don’t require you to step foot in an office. And guess what? Some of these jobs don’t even require previous experience! All you need is a laptop, internet connection, and the willingness to learn.

So, if you’ve been wondering, “How can I start making money from home?”, this is for you.

Here are five high-paying jobs you can do from home with no experience, plus where to find them and how to get started.

ALSO READ: How to get remote jobs that pay in dollars

1. Virtual Assistant (VA) – ₦150K to ₦500K monthly

A Virtual Assistant (VA) is like an online personal assistant. Businesses and busy professionals need someone to answer emails, schedule meetings, manage social media, and handle small tasks, and they’re willing to pay well for it.

You can get international clients, especially from the US and UK, that’ll pay in dollars (which is a jackpot in today’s exchange rate!). How to start with no experience: Offer your services on platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and LinkedIn.

Take a free online course on virtual assistance (YouTube has many).

Learn basic tools like Google Docs, Zoom, and email management.

2. Content Writing – ₦200K to ₦600K monthly

If you can write well in English, congratulations, you already have a money-making skill. Many businesses need blog posts, articles, product descriptions, and website content. How to start with no experience: Practice writing on Medium or a personal blog.

Join Facebook groups for freelance writers and apply for small gigs.

Sign up on Fiverr, Upwork, and PeoplePerHour to get clients.

ALSO READ: 5 countries where university graduates struggle the most to find jobs

3. Social Media Manager – ₦250K to ₦700K monthly

If you’re always on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter (X), why not get paid for it? Brands are looking for people to create content, respond to comments, and grow their online presence. Businesses NEED social media to make sales. How to start with no experience: Manage a friend’s business page for free as practice.

Learn Canva (for graphics) and basic video editing (for reels).

Offer your services on LinkedIn and Instagram to small businesses. 4. Customer Support Representative – ₦150K to ₦500K monthly

Many companies need remote customer service agents to answer chats, emails, and phone calls. You don’t need experience, just good English and a calm voice. How to start with no experience: Apply on Remotive.io, WeWorkRemotely, and Upwork.

Improve your English-speaking and typing speed.

Take a free customer service course on Coursera or Udemy. 5. Data Entry jobs – ₦100K to ₦400K Monthly

This is one of the easiest online jobs. Companies need people to input data into spreadsheets, update records, or type up documents. It doesn’t require special skills—just fast typing and attention to detail. How to start with no experience: Sign up on Clickworker, Amazon Mechanical Turk, and Rev.com.

Improve your typing speed (use TypingTest.com to practice).

Offer to help businesses organise their data for free to build experience. You don’t need years of experience or expensive courses to start making money online. All you need is consistency, willingness to learn, and action!