Here’s why Equatorial Guinea is the least visited country in Africa

Equatorial Guinea is a small country on Africa's west coast that receives about 6,000 foreign visitors annually on average.

Officially, Equatorial Guinea is Africa's least visited country.

Attempts to increase tourism by granting visa-free entry to US and American Samoan nationals have failed to draw many tourists.

Bioko is an island in the Gulf of Guinea that is home to the nation's capital city, Malabo, whereas Rio Muni lies on the mainland.

Both Portugal and Spain had colonised Equatorial Guinea. Oil was only recently discovered and is significantly increasing the nation's prosperity.

Despite its natural beauty, Equatorial Guinea is one of the least visited countries in the world for several reasons:

1. Difficult visa policies

It also has the most expensive visa in Africa.

Equatorial Guinea has strict visa requirements that may discourage travellers; the visa application process can be time-consuming, with little information and unpredictable results.

2. Lack of tourism amenities

There aren't many hotels, guided tours, and other tourist-friendly amenities; transportation within the country can be difficult due to poor public transportation and bad road network

3. Political instability

Reports of corruption and human rights abuses deter tourists from visiting the country, which has been run by the same autocratic government for years.

Their current president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has been in office since 3 August 1979.

4. Expensive flights

Flights to Equatorial Guinea are costly because of its location and the scarcity of airline services.

5. Language is hard to speak or understand, and culture is closed off

Many foreigners may find it difficult to communicate because English is not their lingua franca.

Spanish, French, and Portuguese are the official languages.