TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPs

Dami Dawson

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a top government official in Equatorial Guinea, is at the center of a scandal that’s causing shockwaves across the country and beyond.

According to reports, Engonga secretly recorded over 400 explicit videos that allegedly feature high-profile individuals and their family members, including some very close to Equatorial Guinea’s political elite. It’s said that these videos include VIPs’ wives, sisters, and cousins, making this one of the biggest scandals to hit the country in recent memory.

Engonga’s job is to lead investigations into financial misconduct (just like the EFCC boss does in Nigeria), but this scandal has nothing to do with his professional responsibilities. Instead, it focuses on his alleged private activities. Reports reveal that Engonga allegedly made secret recordings of intimate moments of those involved. To make things even more controversial, some of the tapes are said to involve his cousin and even the sister of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

This scandal has rocked Equatorial Guinea’s political circles, where privacy and loyalty are highly valued. Engonga is well-connected within the government and even has ties to the president, which makes these accusations especially shocking. Many people are now questioning the integrity of those in power, wondering if leaders who enforce laws and fight crime are also breaking ethical boundaries.

Equatorial Guinea is known for having a tight-knit political elite, where power is often concentrated within a few powerful families. Engonga’s close ties to the first family add a new layer to this story, raising questions about how far accountability goes within these circles. Many people in Equatorial Guinea believe that the political elite rarely face the same consequences as ordinary citizens, especially when it comes to scandalous behavior.

For a country that’s already under international scrutiny for corruption, this scandal is drawing even more attention. Engonga’s role as head of the financial crime agency means he’s supposed to promote transparency and fight corruption. But with these allegations hanging over him, people are wondering if these values are genuinely upheld within the government or if it’s all just a front.

This scandal goes even deeper. Engonga was initially under investigation for corruption. Authorities claim he redirected approximately 1,223 million CFA francs (about $2 million) of state funds into his personal accounts during his leadership at ANIF. This led to asset seizures and his initial arrest. But it was during this financial probe that officials stumbled upon the tapes on his computer, revealing another layer of Engonga’s controversial lifestyle.

Engonga’s high-profile career has often put him in the spotlight, blending his political influence with financial authority. But as these investigations proceed, Equatorial Guinea’s judicial and health authorities are not only looking into his alleged financial misdeeds but also assessing the health risks his personal actions might pose to those allegedly involved.

The Attorney General’s Office, led by Anatolio Nzang Nguema, is now fully investigating the case against Baltasar Ebang Engonga. This isn’t just about the tapes themselves, the authorities are also examining whether Engonga may have exposed others to health risks by potentially spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs). According to sources, Engonga could face serious charges for “endangering public health” if it’s proven that he knowingly put others at risk.

The Attorney General emphasized that while private, consensual relationships aren’t against the law, exposing others to infections on purpose is a serious offense.

“Behind each woman involved, there are potentially spouses and other individuals indirectly at risk,” Nguema warned, highlighting the widespread public health concerns.

Investigators are now working to gather solid evidence that could lead to formal charges against Engonga.

