This is the least visited country in the world - Here's what is keeping people away

Temi Iwalaiye

This country has the least amount of tourists and visitors.

The least visited country in the world [remote]
Tuvalu, a small Pacific island nation with a population of 11,000, is the world's least visited country, welcoming only 3,136 tourists annually.

It is also the smallest sovereign state by population and has one of the smallest economies in the world with a GDP of £34.6 million ($42 million).

Its GDP is primarily generated from selling fishing licenses and leasing its ".tv" domain to tech companies like Twitch.

Tuvalu is in the central Pacific Ocean, midway between Hawaii and Australia, making it one of the most remote countries on Earth. It’s not easy to get there.

The country is served by just one airline known as Fiji Airways, which takes off from Nadi Fiji to the capital of Tuvalu, Funafuti, twice a week.

Travellers to the island nation face a significant challenge due to the absence of ATMs.

This means tourists have to travel with enough Australian dollars to cover their whole stay since credit and debit cards are not accepted in most establishments.

The least visited country in the world [gettyimages]
Tuvalu is a small island country without a sophisticated tourism infrastructure.

Funafuti, the major island, has few hotels, a small airport, and limited public transit. For most travellers, this makes a comfortable stay difficult.

Travelling to Tuvalu is costly because of its remote location and lack of direct flights.

Additionally, there aren't many guesthouses or low-cost hotels, which may put off travellers looking for luxurious choices or upscale experiences.

Rising sea levels and climate change pose a serious threat to Tuvalu, which has led to conversations about their citizens being relocated to nearby countries.

The environmental issues Tuvalu faces and the possibility of flooding worry some tourists.

The beautiful waters of Tuvalu [newsau]
Despite these barriers, the island is beautiful and serene. People can snorkel or dive in their colourful coral reefs.

The water in Tuvalu is one of the cleanest in the world, and the beaches are clean and uncrowded.

The islanders are very friendly, and travellers can learn about Polynesian culture and engage in their dances and communal songs.

Temi Iwalaiye

