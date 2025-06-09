Balancing sweets & feasts: Getting back to healthy eating post-Eid

We can all admit that during Eid, a lot of us take a break from healthy eating or dieting and stuff up our stomachs with as much food that is available and it's usually a lot!

But now that the parties are over, your body might be craving that food reset and if you are wondering how to get back to healthy eating, here are a few ideas.

1. You have to ease in

You've already overfed yourself in the past few days, it'll be wrong to start punishing yourself with crash diets or skipping meals. You have to take a balanced, mindful approach.

You can start by reducing portions, not eliminating your favorite foods completely. Then gradually remove fried snacks from your diet and drink a lot of water.

2. Think healthier breakfasts

Now that Eid is over, you need to start having healthy options for breakfast if you weren't doing so before. Think oats, smoothies, eggs with veggies, fruits etc. A healthy breakfast will set the tone for the whole day.

3. Snacks can also be healthier

If you've indulged in snacks for the last few days, your body might still crave it and that's fine, but you need to be intentional about it. You can replace sugary snacks with nuts, yogurt, or fruits. If you must indulge, try smaller portions and do not overdo it.

4. Start exercising

You don’t have to hit the gym right away, especially if you’ve been inactive during the festivities. You can start with daily walks, light stretching, or a home workout.

Even dancing while cleaning the house counts, just move your body a little each day. Such movements can help with digestion, boost your mood, and reduce that post-Eid sluggishness.

5. Show yourself some grace

Eid is about joy, gratitude, and community and not guilt from overeating.Remind yourself that it's okay to indulge during celebrations. The goal isn’t perfection, it’s balance and long-term habits.