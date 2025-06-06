Healthy Sallah: How to enjoy your festive meals without guilt

Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) is a time of celebration, prayer, and of course, food. It's that time to enjoy juicy ram meat and the best rice dishes, and if we're being honest, it’s easy to go overboard.

The good news is that you can still indulge in your favorite Sallah meals without the guilt or the food coma. Here’s how to strike the balance between feasting and feeling good.

Ease into it

When it comes to eating during Eid, you need to ease into it. Your body probably still remembers that period of fasting and lighter eating during Ramadan and suddenly loading your plate with heavy, oily meals can shock your system. You need to transition smoothly by starting with something light like fruits, smoothies, or oats to line your stomach before you delve into rice eating. Take lots of water and eat smaller portions spread out across the day instead of one massive meal.

Lighten up the usual meals

You don’t have to give up suya, jollof, or fried meat during this period. You can add a little twist to it to make it healthier. For example, you can try oven-grilled instead of fried meat. You can also use less oil in your stew and let spices and stock do the talking. Other options include zobo or tigernut drinks instead of soda.

Add more veggies

You can eat a lot healthier if you add more veggies to your meal. Add coleslaw, sautéed veggies, or grilled plantains to your plate for colour and fibre. You can also try vegetable skewers alongside your suya and add up cucumbers, tomatoes etc as side dishes.

Practice mindful eating

Sallah isn’t a competition. It’s okay to say no to your fifth plate of food. To have a healthier Sallah, you can try smaller portions of food first, pause between bites, eat slowly and drink lots of water.

Don't let treats replace your meals

Sallah sweets like chin-chin, small chops, and cakes are all part of the joy. Just don’t let them replace your meals. You do not have to eat everything on the tray, just pick a few and leave space for actual meals. Also try to balance sugar with movement by taking a walk after meals or dance a little during the celebration.