5 fruits that clear your skin faster than any skincare

Skincare is a billion-naira industry, and in Nigeria, we’re no strangers to shelves full of “organic” creams, whitening soaps, and facial serums that promise glass skin overnight. But what if the secret to clearer skin isn’t in a bottle or jar? Most skincare products are made with chemicals that can trigger some reactions . Some work, many don’t, and a lot of them can damage your skin over time. But fruits? They’re rich in antioxidants, vitamins, natural acids, and water; all the things your skin actually craves. If your face is breaking out, dull, or just refusing to glow, don’t sleep on these fruits.

1. Pawpaw

Pawpaw is one of the most underrated fruits for skincare

Pawpaw is one of the most underrated fruits for skincare. It’s loaded with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and papain, an enzyme that gently exfoliates the skin and reduces dark spots. Eat it for brighter, hydrated skin and improved digestion (which affects your skin too). Apply as a face mask: Mash ripe papaya and apply it to your face for 10–15 minutes. It helps fade hyperpigmentation and exfoliates naturally. Papain removes dead skin cells and clears clogged pores, the two biggest causes of acne and dull skin.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon hydrates the body

Dry, flaky skin? Watermelon is your go-to and should be in your routine . It’s made up of 92% water, so it hydrates the body from the inside, giving your skin a plump, healthy look. It also contains lycopene, an antioxidant that fights skin ageing and sun damage. You can also apply as a toner. Simply blend watermelon, strain the juice, and dab onto your face with cotton wool. It’s super refreshing.

3. Oranges

Oranges are packed with Vitamin C

You’ve probably heard of the famous “Vitamin C serum”, but did you know that fresh oranges give you all that goodness naturally? Oranges are packed with Vitamin C, which boosts collagen, fades acne scars, and evens out skin tone. Eat it for stronger skin, a brighter complexion, and faster healing of scars. You can also apply as a mask: Mix orange peel powder with honey or yoghurt for a glow-boosting face pack.

4. Avocado

Avocados are loaded with healthy fats

Avocados are creamy for a reason; they’re loaded with healthy fats, Vitamin E, and biotin, all of which your skin loves. Eating it regularly keeps your skin soft and nourished, while applying it topically locks in moisture. The healthy oils and fats in avocado go beyond surface hydration and repair skin from within.

5. Banana

Bananas are rich in zinc, potassium, and Vitamin A

Bananas are rich in zinc, potassium, and Vitamin A, which help fight acne, reduce oiliness, and even out your skin texture. It’s especially helpful if your skin is acting up from stress or hormonal changes. Bananas moisturise, reduce irritation, and support skin repair, especially if your skin is easily irritated by chemical products.

Other fruits that help your skin glow While the five fruits above are skincare powerhouses, there are plenty of other fruits that can elevate your glow-up, each with its own benefits and easy ways to use them. Here are some extra fruits you should absolutely include in your skincare diet:

Fruits