11 Skin Care Ingredients That Can Trigger Different Allergic Reactions

A dermatology study published in 2020 found that more than a third of over 900 study participants had at least one allergic reaction to cosmetic ingredients. From a tingle to an all-out rash or constant red - some ingredients in our regular skin products could be the sneaky culprit. Although skincare products help restore and maintain our skin health , it is wrong to think that every chemical is compatible with every face. Understanding which chemicals are more prone to cause an allergic reaction helps you make informed choices and save yourself from these unwanted reactions.

Here, we explain 11 skincare ingredients that are notorious for causing various kinds of allergic reactions . Remember that everyone's skin reacts differently, so what triggers a response for one can be harmless for another. Still, it is good to stay cautious, especially if you have sensitive skin or a history of allergies.

1. Fragrance (Parfum)

Fragrance is among the most prevalent allergens in skincare products. Either synthetic or natural, fragrances can irritate, cause rashes, and even respiratory distress in sensitive skin. The issue with "fragrance" is that it tends to cover a mixture of many chemicals, so it's hard to identify the specific irritant.

Fragrance-free or unscented products are usually the better choice, especially for those with reactive skin.

2. Preservatives (Parabens and Formaldehyde-releasers)

Preservatives extend skincare products' shelf life by preventing bacterial growth. Some preservatives, however, such as parabens and formaldehyde-releasing agents (DMDM hydantoin or imidazolidinyl urea), have been reported to cause allergic contact dermatitis. Those with eczema or very sensitive skin must use caution when using products containing these ingredients.

3. Essential Oils

Although essential oils are of natural origin, they can irritate sensitive skin types. Oils like lavender, peppermint, tea tree, and citrus oils are common in natural skincare products but can also induce reactions such as redness, itching, or inflammation. They are especially powerful when applied at high concentrations or over damaged or compromised skin. Body butters like shea butter and cocoa butter can be an alternative to essential oils.

4. Lanolin

Lanolin is a humectant derived from sheep wool found in creams and ointments commonly recommended for dry skin. It is a good moisturiser but can cause allergic reactions, particularly in people who are allergic to wool. It is known to make skin red, swollen, and itchy.

5. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)

SLS is a surfactant in most shampoos, face washes, and cleansers, mainly used to create foam. Although it is perfect for removing dirt and oil from the skin, it can also remove the natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. SLS can cause redness, burning, and allergies in sensitive or dry skin. Gently use alternatives such as sodium laureth sulfate or non-sulfate cleansers.

6. Alcohol (Denatured Alcohol or SD Alcohol)

While not all alcohols are bad for the skin, SD alcohol and denatured alcohol are particularly drying and harsh. They are typically added to toners and acne products for a matte finish or a quick-drying sensation. These types of alcohol, however, can dissolve the skin's protective barrier and lead to irritation, mainly when used over a long period.

7. Propylene Glycol

This product is a humectant and a skin sensitiser to help the skin retain moisture. Propylene glycol can cause contact dermatitis in certain individuals, resulting in redness, itching, or burning. It is found in creams, lotions, and even makeup products.

8. Oxybenzone and Other Chemical Sunscreens

Oxybenzone, avobenzone, and octinoxate filter out UV radiation to protect the skin. They have been reported, however, to induce allergic contact dermatitis in a few persons, especially those with sensitive skin. Their signs can be itching, swelling, or sun-exposed skin rash. Opting for mineral sunscreens is the best.

9. Retinoids (Retinol, Retin-A, Tretinoin)

Retinoids are highly acclaimed for their anti-aging and anti-acne properties, but they can be very harsh on the skin, especially for starters. They tend to cause peeling, dryness, and irritation, which can be similar to allergic reactions. The best way to go is to introduce retinoids and use them gradually with a calming moisturiser.

10. Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs)

Ingredients like glycolic acid, lactic acid (AHAs), and salicylic acid (BHA) are exfoliants that refine skin texture and help with acne. However, overuse or applying strengths too high for your skin type can cause stinging, redness, and sensitivity. Sometimes, they also cause more severe allergic reactions, especially when combined with other active ingredients.

11. Colourants and Dyes

Synthetic colouring dyes are usually added to skincare products to enhance their visual appeal. Dyes, particularly coal tar-based dyes, may cause allergies, such as minor irritations or full-contact dermatitis. "Colour-free" or "dye-free" products are usually safe options for individuals with an allergic predisposition.

