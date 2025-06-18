Some people say love is deadly, but in the animal kingdom, it’s not just a metaphor. For a few unlucky creatures, sex is literally their final act. You might be wondering: why would any animal evolve this way? Well, for many of them, it’s all about passing on genes. Once they’ve mated, there’s no evolutionary need for them to stick around. It’s nature’s cold logic, no matter how dramatic it sounds. Here’s a look at five of those fascinating animals:

1. Male praying mantis

A Praying Mantis - Source (Flickr)

You’ve probably heard of this one. The male praying mantis has one job: find a female and do the deed. Most times, that deed ends with him getting his head bitten off. Literally. Why? Well, female mantises are known to eat their partners during or right after mating. Scientists think it’s because the extra protein helps her produce healthier eggs. So, yeah, the male mantis dies so his kids can thrive.

2. Male antechinus

Male antechinus [ABCNews]

Don’t be fooled by the size; this tiny Australian mouse-like creature goes all out when it comes to sex. During mating season, male antechinuses go on a non-stop mating frenzy, having sex with as many females as possible over a two-week period. The result? Their bodies literally fall apart. Stress hormones go wild, their immune systems crash, they lose weight, their fur falls out, and then, they die. Why? Evolution. The males don’t need to live long. They only need to pass on their genes and go.

3. Drone bees

Drone bees [HoneyBeeSuite]

When a male honeybee mates with the queen bee, he dies in the most dramatic fashion possible. During sex, the drone’s endophallus (that’s his reproductive organ) literally explodes and breaks off inside the queen. This fatal act ensures she gets fertilised, but it’s also the drone’s final moment. He falls to the ground and dies shortly after.

4. Some species of octopus

Octopus [octonation]

Octopuses are brilliant, but their love lives? Whew. Dark stuff. Male octopuses usually die shortly after mating. Their body enters a kind of shutdown mode where they stop eating and waste away. It’s like their bodies are programmed to self-destruct after doing the reproductive dance. Females don’t have it easy either. After laying eggs, many octopus mothers spend all their energy protecting the eggs. Once they hatch, the mother usually dies of starvation.

5. Male sea slugs

Now, this one’s a little wild, even for sea creatures. There’s a species of sea slug that has a disposable penis. After mating, the male sea slug literally detaches his penis. Just drops it. And dies shortly after. Studies have found that the discarded penis might help prevent other males from fertilising the same female. So, it’s a one-shot kind of game, and a risky one at that.