From Bouncy Castles to Santa’s Grotto: L’Amour Christmas Kids Festival Promises Unforgettable Holiday Fun

This December, L’amour Events, a leading event curator, is making sure the holidays are not just for the grown-ups because the kids will be outside, too!

The L’amour Christmas Kids Festival is back and filling Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi, with laughter, games, and unforgettable moments from December 23rd to 26th. From 10 am to 8 pm, children aged 0-16 will experience a wonderland brimming with festive cheer, adventure, and endless fun.

Every child in attendance will get to explore a bubble room, bounce around on giant bouncy castles, dive into a ball pit, and try their luck at air hockey, snooker, or table soccer. For the gamers, there are PS4, PS5, and even virtual reality games. Movie lovers can enjoy a cosy movie day, while those ready to showcase their talents can take part in a talent showcase. And of course, no Christmas would be complete without a visit to Santa’s grotto and a chance to capture the memories with family Christmas portraits.

Through all this excitement, there will be plenty to eat and drink to keep little tummies happy and energy levels high. From festive treats to hearty snacks, children can recharge before diving back into the fun.

Speaking about the reason for this year’s L’amour Christmas Kids Festival, the Management Team, L’amour Events, said:

“At L’amour Events, we are passionate about curating premium experiences, even for children. This year, we want the kids to experience a truly memorable time during the holiday season. Just as adults enjoy festive celebrations, we believe children deserve their own little pockets of joy, excitement, and adventure. Creating this four-day immersive experience aligns perfectly with that vision, giving them the opportunity to play, explore, and make lasting memories in a safe, magical environment.”

This Christmas with L’amour Events, the kids truly get to unwind, play, and make memories that will last long after the Christmas lights are packed away. Whether they’re gaming, creating, or simply soaking in the festive atmosphere, the L’amour Christmas Kids Festival promises joy at every corner.

For more information, visit @lamore_events_lagos and secure tickets for your wards here .

Treat your children to the L’amour Christmas Kids Festival and give them the Christmas they truly deserve.

