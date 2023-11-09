ADVERTISEMENT
Why Nigerian weddings are loud, colourful and full of life

If you ever have the opportunity to attend a Nigerian wedding, be sure to take it. It is an experience you will never forget.

Nigerian weddings are a lot of fun (image used for illustration) [Legit]
Nigerian weddings are a lot of fun (image used for illustration) [Legit]

The ceremonies can last for days, and there is always something to eat, drink, and dance to.

Here are some of the things that make Nigerian weddings so unique.

The bride and groom always look stunning in their traditional Nigerian attire. The guests also dress to impress, and there is a lot of competition to see who can wear the most elaborate outfit.

Nigerian weddings are always filled with music. There is usually a live band playing traditional Nigerian music, and the guests often dance the night away.

Nigerian food is some of the most delicious in the world. At a Nigerian wedding, you can expect to be served a variety of dishes, including jollof rice, eba, and amala.

Nigerian wedding cakes are works of art. They are often tall and elaborate, and they are decorated with traditional Nigerian motifs.

One of the most unique traditions at a Nigerian wedding is money-spraying. This is when guests spray the bride and groom with money as a way to show their congratulations.

There is always something to eat, drink, and dance to at Nigerian weddings (image used for illustration) [Channel 5]
There is always something to eat, drink, and dance to at Nigerian weddings (image used for illustration) [Channel 5]

Here are some tips for surviving a Nigerian wedding:

  1. Pace yourself. There is a lot of food and drink at a Nigerian wedding, so be sure to pace yourself.
  2. Wear comfortable shoes. You will be doing a lot of dancing, so wear comfortable shoes that you can dance in all night.
  3. Bring a camera. There will be a lot of photo opportunities at a Nigerian wedding, so be sure to bring a camera.

Have fun! Nigerian weddings are a lot of fun, so relax and enjoy yourself.

This article was mostly written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

