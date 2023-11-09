Why Nigerian weddings are loud, colourful and full of life

The ceremonies can last for days, and there is always something to eat, drink, and dance to.

Here are some of the things that make Nigerian weddings so unique.

The outfits

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride and groom always look stunning in their traditional Nigerian attire. The guests also dress to impress, and there is a lot of competition to see who can wear the most elaborate outfit.

The music

Nigerian weddings are always filled with music. There is usually a live band playing traditional Nigerian music, and the guests often dance the night away.

The food

Nigerian food is some of the most delicious in the world. At a Nigerian wedding, you can expect to be served a variety of dishes, including jollof rice, eba, and amala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cake

Nigerian wedding cakes are works of art. They are often tall and elaborate, and they are decorated with traditional Nigerian motifs.

The money-spraying

One of the most unique traditions at a Nigerian wedding is money-spraying. This is when guests spray the bride and groom with money as a way to show their congratulations.

ALSO READ: 3 relatable Nigerian wedding traditions

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

If you ever have the opportunity to attend a Nigerian wedding, be sure to take it. It is an experience you will never forget.

Here are some tips for surviving a Nigerian wedding:

Pace yourself. There is a lot of food and drink at a Nigerian wedding, so be sure to pace yourself. Wear comfortable shoes. You will be doing a lot of dancing, so wear comfortable shoes that you can dance in all night. Bring a camera. There will be a lot of photo opportunities at a Nigerian wedding, so be sure to bring a camera.

Have fun! Nigerian weddings are a lot of fun, so relax and enjoy yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

*