These colours are forbidden in the Celestial Church of Christ

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) is one of the most distinct and spiritually guided churches in the world.

Its practices are deeply rooted in divine instructions revealed through the Holy Spirit to its Pastor Founder, Samuel Bilehou Joseph Oshoffa. One of the most recognised rules is the prohibition of red and black clothing among members. But why are these colours forbidden, and what other rules define life as a Celestian?

Why Red and Black Are Forbidden in the Celestial Church

The main reason is that the rule is according to divine instruction received through the Pastor Founder. In the rule book, members of the Celestial Church are strictly forbidden from wearing apparel made of black or red materials except for professional reasons (e.g., work uniforms). This instruction is spiritual, not cultural.

Wearing black or red, unless required professionally, is seen as directly opposing the voice of the Holy Spirit. Anyone who disregards this guidance is considered to be acting outside the identity and principles of the Celestial fold.

According to Evangelist Gbenga Oyeleye, a respected prophet in the Celestial Church of Christ, Section 93 of the Celestial Constitution clearly outlines the approved twelve tenets that must be read to members during devotional service announcements and as part of the induction process for new converts.

He emphasises the importance of this practice, noting that many ongoing debates within the church stem from a lack of awareness or misinterpretation of these official regulations. As such, it has become crucial to educate members on the authentic rules to ensure proper understanding and faithful obedience to the divine guidance established for the Celestial Church.

What Are The 12 Tenets of the Celestial Church of Christ?

The Celestial Church operates under divine ordinances, many of which are documented in the CCC Constitution. According to Section 93, here are the 12 Tenets every Celestian must observe:

Members of the Celestial Church of Christ are forbidden to engage or participate in any form of idolatry, fetish ceremony or cults, black magic, and charms. Cigarette or tobacco smoking or snuffing or any type of weed smoking or snuffing is forbidden to members of the Celestial Church of Christ. Consumption of any form of alcohol, wine or any strong drink that can intoxicate is forbidden to members of the Celestial Church of Christ as the odour of all these – cigarettes, tobacco, alcohol, etc. – are repugnant to the presence of the Holy Spirit. Consumption of pork or any food offered as a sacrifice to idols or other powers of darkness is forbidden to members of the Celestial Church of Christ. Members are forbidden to wear apparel made of black or red materials except for professional reasons. Members should not wear shoes when wearing their sutana or within the premises of the Church. Male and female members are forbidden to sit together side by side within the Church and its premises. Female members during menstruation are not allowed to come within the premises of the Church until their sanctification after seven clear days; and where the menstruation extends beyond seven days, two clear days should be allowed for after stoppage before sanctification. Female members are forbidden from entering the altar area or leading the congregation in worship In the Celestial Church of Christ, only white candles are to be used. Coloured candles are strictly forbidden. Fornication and adultery are forbidden in the Celestial Church of Christ. Holy is the Celestial Church of Christ and all who worship in her should endeavour to be clean in body and in soul.

Evangelist Gbenga Oyeleye also expressed concern that while many may have the constitution, some have not thoroughly studied Section 93, leading to the introduction of man-made traditions in place of Spirit-led instructions.

According to him, this has resulted in controversial practices that were never documented or divinely approved, such as the compulsory shaving of beards, avoidance of soups like okra and ewedu, and wearing socks with the sutana. These practices, he emphasises, are not part of the official 12 tenets given by the Holy Spirit, and it is vital for members to clearly distinguish between divine doctrine and cultural assumptions.