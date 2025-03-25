SBJ Oshoffa: The founder of Celestial Church of Christ who raised the dead

Samuel Bilehou Joseph Oshoffa, the visionary founder of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), was born on May 19, 1909, in Porto-Novo, Dahomey (now Benin).

He came from a Yoruba family with a diverse religious background. His father, a former Muslim, converted to Methodism, while his mother remained committed to traditional beliefs and opposed Christianity.

Oshoffa's journey to the birth of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) began in 1947 while working in the ebony trade. He had ventured into the forest in search of high-quality wood when he mysteriously lost his way.

For three months, he survived in the wilderness, and during this period, he received divine revelations. He later described seeing three mystical creatures—a white flying monkey, a snake, and a yellow bird which he interpreted as symbols of his divine mission.

When he eventually emerged from the forest, he found himself endowed with the extraordinary gifts of healing and prophecy and his first miraculous act was raising the dead!

He reportedly raised his nephew from the dead, an event that led his elder sister, Elizabeth, to become his first follower. Over the years, he was credited with several other miraculous healings and resurrections, which helped the Celestial Church of Christ gain widespread recognition.

Between 1947 and 1951, the church grew rapidly in the country of Benin but in 1976, Oshoffa had to relocate to Nigeria because he was in a minor conflict with the government of Benin. In the same year, he moved to Lagos, he reportedly raised another dead person.

The church continued to grow rapidly and it gained followers across West Africa and the world. The church was estimated to have grew to several million followers by 1998 and it was officially recognised in 1958. He then took on two partners for the church, namely Reverend Alexander Abiodun Bada and Samuel Ajanlekoko.

Oshoffa was known not only for his spiritual leadership but also for his large family. He had 13 wives and 53 children, a lifestyle that sparked both admiration and controversy. Some viewed his polygamous life as a sign of divine blessing, while others questioned its alignment with Christian teachings.

His first wife, Felicia Yaman, played a significant role in the early days of the CCC. She reportedly possessed prophetic abilities and accompanied him to spiritual gatherings. The nephew he raised from the dead was also one of the early prophets in CCC.

On September 10, 1985, Oshoffa was involved in a car accident that ultimately led to his death. Although he initially survived and was recovering, he asked about the other passengers involved in the crash.

Upon hearing the news that his driver had died, he reportedly prayed for God to accept his soul, fearing that rumors would spread that he had used the driver's life to extend his own. He passed away soon after and was buried in Celestial City, Imeko.

Since Oshoffa had been the sole spiritual authority of the CCC, his death led to succession conflicts. After internal disputes, Alexander Abiodun Adebayo Bada was eventually appointed as his successor by the church trustees.

Despite these challenges, the Celestial Church of Christ remains one of the largest prophetic churches in West Africa. Nigeria is considered a diocese of the worldwide church, with its supreme headquarters at Porto-Novo.

Pastor Mobiyina Oshoffa, the first son of the Pastor Founder (Late Reverend Prophet Samuel Bilewou Joseph Oshoffa) is the current pastor of the Celestial Church of Christ, worldwide.

He was born in 1948 at Kpave, French Dahomey (now Benin), but attended university in Paris, earning his Bachelor’s degree in animal biological science in 1976 and a Master’s degree from the University of Biological Science, Nancy, France in 1977. He was appointed head of the CCC Diocese of France in 1997 by predecessor, Reverend Abiodun Bada in 1997.

In December 2002, Pastor Mobiyina Oshoffa was called to Imeko to lead the Celestial Church of Christ. He was by his father’s side during his final moments along with the First Shadrach Hospital management who knew the whereabouts of the church’s founder for over 24 hours after the September 1985 accident. As a result, he holds a unique insight into the prophet's last moments.