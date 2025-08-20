In Nigeria, beans are widely celebrated as one of the healthiest staple foods that is rich in fibre, protein, and essential minerals.

But what if we told you there are Nigerian foods that actually pack more fibre than beans. While beans remain an excellent source of nutrients, several local foods contain higher fibre content and offer unique health benefits you may be missing out on.

For people that don't like beans, that's not the only option on the table. There are plenty of high-fibre Nigerian foods that can do even more for your digestive health, weight management, and heart wellness.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian foods that could be slowly killing you

What is Fibre and Why is it Important?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dietary fibre is the part of plant foods your body cannot digest. Instead of breaking down into sugar like most carbohydrates, fibre moves through your digestive system, keeping it clean and functional. There are two main types of fibre:

Soluble fibre – dissolves in water and helps lower cholesterol and control blood sugar.

Insoluble fibre – adds bulk to stool, preventing constipation and supporting gut health.

A fibre-rich diet can: Improve digestion and prevent constipation

Control blood sugar (great for diabetics)

Lower cholesterol and protect the heart

Help with weight management by keeping you fuller longer

Support overall wellness and reduce risk of chronic diseases

YOU MIGHT LIKE: If you have PCOS, avoid these foods

10 High-Fibre Nigerian Foods

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tiger Nuts (Aya)

Tiger nuts are small, crunchy tubers loaded with fibre. In fact, 30 grams of tiger nuts can contain up to 10 grams of fibre, more than beans provide in the same quantity. They are excellent for digestion, help control blood sugar , and double as a healthy snack.

2. Ofada Rice

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike polished white rice, Ofada rice keeps its fibre-rich bran layer intact. A cup of Ofada rice provides about 7 grams of fibre, compared to 5 grams in beans. It’s also a slow-digesting carbohydrate, making it ideal for people managing diabetes even with its unique smell.

3. Garden Egg

Garden eggs are not just low in calories, they’re fibre powerhouses. Eating them raw or in stews provides more soluble fibre than beans, which helps with cholesterol control and weight management.

4. Cocoyam

ADVERTISEMENT

Cocoyam is highly fibrous and nutrient-dense, offering 8–10 grams of fibre per cup. This makes it a better fibre source than beans, while also supplying potassium and vitamin C for heart health.

5. Yam

Yam is a staple in Nigerian households, and it provides up to 8 grams of fibre per serving. Roasted, boiled or yam pottage is an easy way to increase daily fibre intake.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Okro

Okro is not just a soup. Both soluble and insoluble fibres in okro work to improve digestion and regulate blood sugar. A cup of sliced okro gives around 8 grams of fibre. It is also great for pregnant women .

7. Cassava (Garri, Fufu, Abacha)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cassava-based meals are naturally high in fibre, especially when less processed. Garri and abacha, for instance, can provide up to 9 grams of fibre per serving, supporting gut health and preventing constipation.

8. Vegetables (Ugwu & Efirin)

Traditional Nigerian vegetables like pumpkin leaves (ugwu) and scent leaves (efirin) are denser in fibre than beans per calorie. A plate of vegetable-rich soup can do wonders for digestion and overall health.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Plantain (Especially Unripe)

Unripe plantain is a fibre-rich alternative to yam and beans, offering 7–8 grams of fibre per serving. It’s great for weight management and blood sugar regulation.

10. Millet & Sorghum

ADVERTISEMENT